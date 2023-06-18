Educators welcome employer partnerships

Educators have become more welcoming to input from employers in recent years -- and strengthening that relationship is critical to the success of the Arkansas Workforce Cabinet's mission to provide a steady supply of workers for companies in the state.

Schools and training institutions are increasingly willing to forge partnerships with Arkansas companies to develop the skills students will need to build successful careers, according to officials involved in the effort.

Educators traditionally have held an outsized influence in shaping students for careers, though that trend seems to be reversing and giving employers more sway in developing the workers they need.

Mike