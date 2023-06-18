Emmaline Kaye Ahlert Robert Mitchell Ross Jr.

Christ the King Catholic Church in Fort Smith was the setting at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, for the marriage of Emmaline Kaye Ahlert and Robert Mitchell Ross Jr., who goes by Mitch. The Rev. Brian Cundall officiated.

Rebecca and Thomas Ahlert of Fort Smith are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Margaret and Curtis Sorrells of Fort Smith and the late Margaret and Jerry Ahlert.

The groom is the son of Kelly and Mitchell Ross Sr. of Little Rock. His grandparents are Smith Fausett, the late Lynda McCain Fausett, and Frances Roots Mitchell Ross and the late Robert Ross, all also of Little Rock.

The altar was decorated with arrangements of white hydrangeas, white roses and blue delphinium. Music was by organist Judy Wisenfields.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a sleeveless silk cathedral-length gown with a couture bow train. She carried a bouquet of white hydrangeas and white roses and blue delphinium.

Matron of honor was Turner Grace McCrea of Fort Smith and maid of honor was Haley Lawson of Little Rock. Serving as bridesmaids were Erika Roberts and Mary Claire Meredith, both of Nashville, Tenn.; Madeline Elk of Dallas; and Hannah Bakalekos, Mary Claire Patton, Sarah Reddick, Lila Deuschle, Courtney Ross, Blair Stewart and Mallory Whitehead, all of Little Rock. They wore dusty blue mermaid-style gowns and carried bouquets of white hydrangeas and roses.

Flower girl was Wilhelmina Cross of Fort Smith and ring bearer was William Ross Brock of Little Rock.

The groom's best men were Hoyt Matise of Dallas; Brooks Bynum of Austin, Texas; and Cogan Wade of Sneads Ferry, N.C.

Groomsmen were Reiter Ahlert and Jace McCrea, both of Fort Smith; Harris Bethel and Brady Brown, both of Little Rock; Ryan Libby, Harrison Harker and Collin Rynd, all of Dallas; Jack Jerry of Cabot; and Brock Mathis of Russellville.

Guests were seated by Ryan Day and Jack Seykora, both of Dallas; John Cole of Memphis; Cole Clinton of Fayetteville; and Blake Flemister of Little Rock.

A tented reception on the banks of the Arkansas River at a private home in Fort Smith followed the ceremony. The tent was centered with a suspended arrangement of garden roses, eucalyptus and hydrangeas. Tables were decorated with blue and white porcelain urns and clear vases with towering arrangements of hydrangeas, roses and delphinium. Other tables held lanterns and wedding flowers. Music was by Boom Kinetic.

The bride graduated from the University of Arkansas with highest distinction and a bachelor's degree in nursing. She was a member of Chi Omega. She is a nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

The groom attended the Walton School of Business at the University of Arkansas and graduated with a bachelor's degree in finance. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He is a sales executive with Fidelity Information Services

The couple will honeymoon in the Southern Caribbean Islands and make their home in Little Rock.