Falcon steps up for Lady Bears

FORT SMITH -- One of the biggest team needs entering the season for Fort Smith Northside's girls soccer team was replacing key senior defenders. If the Lady Bears were going to make it back to the state tournament while hosting this year, the back line needed to step up.

Enter freshman defender Ava Falcon.

Falcon, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year, wasn't sure what kind of an impact she would make this year. But by the end of the season, she turned heads with her play and received plenty of praise from her teammates and coaches.

"Ava was one of the players that really stepped up for us this year to help reach our potential," Fort Smith Northside coach Mauricio Maciel said. "She was just a freshman this year, and our defense was way stronger when she was out there. Unfortunately, she dislocated her knee late in the season. You could tell by a lot how much weaker our team got without her. She made that much of an impact for us."

Falcon ended up being a foundational piece for Northside's defense that allowed just 1.7 goals per game with shutouts against six opponents. That success all came while switching to the ultra competitive 6A-West conference, which has produced the past three 6A state champions. Falcon went against some of the top soccer players in the state coming right at her as a defender and more than held her own all season long.

After having her season end short because of injury, Falcon turned her on the field role into being the team's biggest cheerleader from the sidelines. She watched in awe as her fellow defenders helped secure a 1-0 win against Conway at home during a first-round matchup of the Class 6A state tournament.

Senior captain Katelynn Gutierrez had one of the better views of Falcon's impact while playing right beside her all year before the injury. Gutierrez wasn't surprised at all by how well Falcon played since she had observed her abilities well before she joined the varsity squad this season.

"Ava is a player that I've seen a lot growing up," Gutierrez said. "It was really rewarding for me to see her play so well. Last year our defense was mainly seniors. We needed someone to fill those shoes, which were big ones. Ava filled them perfectly and fit in with us right from the get go. We loved having her on the field with us."

It was a year that Falcon said she won't soon forget playing for Northside (9-6-2, 3-3-2 6A-West).

"This was such a fun season," Falcon said. "I feel like when you come into your freshman year, you don't know anyone. But I've gotten to know these girls so well and have really built a bond with them as a team. I'm going to miss these seniors. When I was given the opportunity to play with the older girls, I wanted to take it and run with it. I've learned so much from this group. You really learn how to play at this level by just observing. I try to watch everything they do and learn from it. I surprised myself with what I did this year, but I'm ready to keep improving."