Florida lineman and family enjoy Arkansas visit

A tweet from highly recruited defensive lineman Kendall Jackson about his official visit to the University of Arkansas was glowing and his parents voiced their agreement.

Jackson, 6-3, 250 pounds, of Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz, officially visited the Hogs last weekend with his parents and on Monday he went to Twitter to voice his approval of the trip.

"Wow this past weekend was a shocker," he wrote. "I want to thank the University of Arkansas for hosting me and my family. We really enjoyed ourselves and had a great time. I definitely have to get back to a game during the season!! Thank y'all once again!!"

His father Mario Jackson quoted his son's tweet and added, "Great environment with a genuine coaching staff! Wonderful time, appreciate the hospitality!"

The elder Jackson explained why he added his comments.

"You understand how much of a robust welcome you're going to get. But when you get it and it's genuine, that's when you're like, 'Wow, OK,' " he said. "That's an eye-opener because a lot of times you can kind of see people pushing themselves to be things that they're not. ... But I can tell you [Arkansas] Coach [Sam] Pittman and his staff, it was truly organic and I just appreciated it."

The younger Jackson has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Florida, Miami, Nebraska, Texas, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Iowa State and others.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 27 defensive lineman in the nation for the 2024 class and the No. 45 prospect in Florida.

The Jacksons visited Florida prior to Arkansas and are visiting Kentucky this weekend. They'll visit Miami on June 23-25.

Mario Jackson said the staff at Arkansas comes across genuine because of Pittman's leadership.

"Leadership flows from the top down, so I believe Coach Pittman that he's just as genuine as anybody," he said. "I know he's been through the rodeo of the coaching circuit for a long time and I'm sure he's had an opportunity to kind of pick and choose, learn from all the different coaching staffs he's been a part of and it's made him who he is today and I believe he wants that for his own coaching staff."

Mario Jackson played tight end at Central Florida from 1999-2002 while being coached by Arkansas special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who is his son's lead recruiter.

Fountain and the elder Jackson talked the week leading up to their official visit to Fayetteville and that led Fountain to brag about Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

"We talked about what the defense looked like and who's in charge of the defense," Jackson said. "His words of wisdom for me was like, 'Mario I'm going to tell you, you're going to love Coach Williams. He's one of the most phenomenal guys. His energy is unmatched and he's very genuine and you're going to like what he does with the defense.' "

Once on campus, Mario Jackson said he was able to interact with Williams and came away impressed and felt good about the possibility of his son playing for Williams.

"When we had a chance to come and be around him and talk to him, you could feel that energy that Coach Fountain was talking about and his love for the game has nothing to do with how much is being out in his pocket but it has to do with how much he wants these young men to be successful outside the realm of football," he said.

"And to me as a dad and as a current football coach and a former football player, that's all you can ask for the young man that's getting ready to leave your house entering the world and you have somebody else that has the same mindset as you that wants to take care of your kid and grow him up to be a great man not a football player."

Fountain called Mario Jackson about three weeks ago to offer a scholarship to his son, which led to the family to visit Arkansas.

"That means the world to me to have someone who I was under the tutelage for four years of my life and he was able to continue that foundation my parents set for me and help grow me into a young man," Jackson said. "Why wouldn't I want the same thing for my son to be under that type of leadership and tutelage?"

The coaching staff, player development, academic support and other parts of the program won over Jackson, his son and his wife.

"Everything was top-notch, I can't say anymore about the program," Mario Jackson said. "We all felt it was really genuine. You really don't get that sense of genuineness in a lot of different places so that fact we were able to sense it and they were able to give it and it be organic was an eye-opener for us."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com