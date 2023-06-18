Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

LYBRAND'S TOO, 6201 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection June 12. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed an opening at the bottom of the back door. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Observed dead insects and bird in the establishment. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents, and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition, or the attraction of pests. Some ceiling tiles in the kitchen area are damaged. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Floors in the kitchen area, especially under the equipment, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

SHIPLEY DONUTS, 1300 S. Main St. Date of inspection June 12. Observed pans of food in the deep freezers being stored uncovered. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Pans of food were covered during the inspection. Strawberry fruit puree and cheese (43 degrees F) in the reach in cooler across from the ware washing area are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed a box of eggs being stored directly on the floor by the dough prep area. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing in a clean dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor. The box of eggs were moved to the refrigerator during the inspection. Observed several personal items being stored on the shelf between clean dishes. Lockers or other suitable facilities shall be provided for the orderly storage of employees' clothing and other possessions. Personal items were moved into the office during the inspection.

SHIPLEY DONUTS, 1300 S. Main St. Date of follow-up inspection June 14. No violations reported.

SUPER 1 FOODS, 5805 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection into complaint June 14. Observed no violations on complaint.

AAASEA Central Kitchen, 211 W. Third Ave., Ste. 250. Date of inspection June 1. Observation: Observed cooler with a temperature of 52 degrees. [List food item(s), temperature, and unit] Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed wiping (cloths) laying around kitchen. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

AAASEA Central Kitchen, 211 W. Third Ave., Ste. 250. Date of follow-up inspection June 13. All violations corrected during time of inspection.