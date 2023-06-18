‘Forgotten Girls’: The diverging paths of small-town pals





On my first real day as a cop reporter for the Shreveport Journal, I rolled into the Bossier City Police Department about 4 a.m., and the first thing I saw was a high school classmate with his hands cuffed behind his back, struggling and bent over the counter that held the department's "book-in book" – the ledger where officers recorded the names of those they had deposited in the jail and what charges were contemplated against them.

This was a problem because I had been instructed to quietly look at the book-in book and write down in my official reporter's notebook the names of those who had been incarcerated overnight for suspected felonies.