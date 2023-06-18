Freese declines Cardinals’ HOF honor





NEW YORK -- After months of wrestling with his decision and comparing the view he had of his career with the Cardinals against the careers of peers and players he considers the organization's all-time greats, David Freese notified the team that he would decline induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

Freese first notified the team of his feeling this past week, and the Cardinals officially announced his decision Saturday.

"This is something that I have given an extreme amount of thought to, humbly, even before the voting process began. I am aware of the impact I had helping the team bring great memories to the city I grew up in, including the 11th championship, but this honor means more to me," Freese said in a team release.

"I look at who I was during my tenure, and that weighs heavily on me. The Cardinals and the entire city have always had my back in every way. I'm forever grateful to be part of such an amazing organization and fan base then, now and in the future," Freese continued. "I'm especially sorry to the fans that took the time to cast their votes. Cardinal Nation is basically the reason why I've unfortunately waited so long for this decision and made it more of a headache for so many people. I feel strongly about my decision and understand how people might feel about this. I get it. I'll wear it. Thank you for always being there for me, and I am excited to be around the Cardinals as we move forward."

One of the most popular Cardinals of the modern era because of his role in securing the team's 11th World Series championship and 2011 National League pennant, Freese was elected overwhelmingly in the fan vote.

There will be no fan-vote member of the 2023 hall class.

Jose Oquendo, the owners' choice for induction, and Max Lanier, the Red Ribbon Committee's selection, will be the Class of 2023.

The Hall of Fame weekend is set to begin Aug. 18.

When his name appeared on the ballot as a candidate for induction, Freese began thinking about what the honor would mean and the others who have received it, including teammates Matt Holliday and Chris Carpenter. Both of them were part of the 2011 World Series team.

Freese, a St. Louis area native, had a shorter career with the club than his contemporaries, though he had one of the greatest Octobers in the team's history. Freese won the National League Championship Series MVP and the World Series MVP, and he set club and major league postseason records for total bases and RBI during the title run.

In Game 6 of the World Series, the Cardinals were down to their last strike when his triple tied the game, and he sent that series into a Game 7 with a walk-off home run in extra innings.

"Although we are disappointed that David has declined to be inducted into our Hall of Fame, we respect his decision and look forward to celebrating his great Cardinals career in other ways going forward," said club president Bill DeWitt III in a statement. "He is always welcome at Busch Stadium."



