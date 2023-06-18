FYI Calendar: Indian music and dance June 23 at Bentonville Public Library

June 18 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- Jack Williams, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Violet" -- A musical about one young woman's search for healing, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday through July 2, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $20-$54. theatre2.org.

__

June 19 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- Knit, crochet or do needlework or learn how, 1-2:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. rogersar.libcal.com.

Books on Main Book Club -- "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

June 20 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "Eight Perfect Murders" by Peter Swanson, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

__

June 21 (Wednesday)

Between Friends -- Coffee and conversation among book lovers, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Wednesday Spectacular -- Build together with the Amazeum, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. rogersar.libcal.com.

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Wild for Wednesday -- Dogs on a Quest with Denise Gard and her border collies, 1:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Matinee -- 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Wednesday Spectacular -- Ready! Set! Reactions! with the Amazeum, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. rogersar.libcal.com.

Author Talk -- With Michael Czyzniejewski, author of "The Amnesiac in the Maze," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

June 22 (Thursday)

Artist Demo -- Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked Crafting Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Silent Book Club -- 5-6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Crime Club -- 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- "Diego Rivera's America," 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Researching Your English Ancestor -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Paper Crafters Unite! -- An open crafting event, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Sylvia" -- A.R. Gurney's story of a man and his dog, 8 p.m. June 22-24; 2 p.m. June 25, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $20-$40. arkansaspublictheatre.org. An exhibition of art about dogs, including works by Karen Wagaman, Kinya Christian, Caity Church, Chuck Stout and two pieces from the McClure Collection by Christian and Amy Eichert, is on show in the Zephyr Blevins Gallery.

__

June 23 (Friday)

Creative Mornings -- 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

North, South, East, West -- A sampler of Indian music with the Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Tickets at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Summer Art Classes -- Starting at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. June 23-24, Terra Studios in Durham. $10-$25. usingart.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

What the Health -- The Science of Sleep, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Summer Movies -- "Paw Patrol The Movie," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Movie Fridays -- 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. rogersar.libcal.com.

Bharatanatyam Dance -- With Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Tickets at bentonvillelibrary.org.

__

June 24 (Saturday)

"Trace Me Back" -- A new exhibition of art by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Super Saturday -- Into the Deep with Professor Universe, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dogs on a Quest -- With Denise Gard and her border collies, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab -- NWA Pride Festival and Parade, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., West Avenue and Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Free. Crystal Bridges will be hosting a free artmaking activity, handing out free art kits, and offering free tickets to "Diego Rivera's America." 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Salve Making Workshop -- With Jenny Dietzel, 1-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

No Grout Mosaic -- With Stevie Stevens, 1-4 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $65. ozarkfolkways.org.

Puzzle Tournament -- 1-4 p.m., Rogers Public Library. rogersar.libcal.com.

Author Talk -- With Philip Shackelford, author of "Rise of the Mavericks," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Still on the Hill Retrospective -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Summer Forest Concert -- Music Moves presents Juneteeth Celebration, 7-9:30 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

June 25 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage -- Modeling, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday Night Music, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

