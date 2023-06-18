FYI Calendar: UAFS Jazz Band joins in Thursday movie night at the Bakery District

June 18 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

June 19 (Monday)

June 20 (Tuesday)

Family Fun -- Ideas for the Fourth of July, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Vampire Diaries Trivia -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

In Parker's Court -- The Trial of the Dalton Brothers, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Rescheduled from April; those tickets will be honored. $25. 783-7841.

Dark Waters -- 7:30-10 p.m., Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith. $12. parrotislandwaterpark.com.

June 21 (Wednesday)

Farmers Market on Garrison -- 7 a.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays, downtown Fort Smith.

Wonderful Wednesday -- With Super Science, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

June 22 (Thursday)

Aqua Jog -- Every Thursday morning before park opening, Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith. $7. parrotislandwaterpark.com.

Tiny Tot Time -- For littles 5 and younger, before park opening, Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith. $7. parrotislandwaterpark.com.

"Rodeo Kids" -- A children's summer program with rodeo clowns, cowboys, horses, Rodeo Royalty, and music, 10-11:30 a.m. every Thursday in June, Fort Smith Museum of History. Dress Western! Free. 783-7841.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter – 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Drop In & Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Tea-Rex Story Time -- Join Bibliosaurus the TEA-rex for a tea party, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Movie Matinee -- "D.C. League of Super-Pets," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Movie Night & More -- With UAFS Jazz Band Workshop, 5-7 p.m., then music videos and movies, including "Night Shift," "Masquerade" and "Double Trouble," 7 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5. bakeryfs.com.

Bored Teachers Comedy Show -- 7 p.m., TempleLive in Fort Smith. $35-$49. ticketmaster.com.

June 23 (Friday)

Friday Film -- "Encanto," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

June 24 (Saturday)

Bookish Story Time -- 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. 783-0229.

RAM Saturday -- Make a summer flag, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Suminigashi -- Japanese paper marbling, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free.

June 25 (Sunday)

Guided Tour -- RAM Invitational: Odyssey, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

