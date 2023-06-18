FYI Calendar: UAFS Jazz Band joins in Thursday movie night at the Bakery District

June 18 (Sunday)
Sunday Music -- Bruce Allen, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
June 19 (Monday)
June 20 (Tuesday)
Family Fun -- Ideas for the Fourth of July, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
Vampire Diaries Trivia -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
In Parker's Court -- The Trial of the Dalton Brothers, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Rescheduled from April; those tickets will be honored. $25. 783-7841.
Dark Waters -- 7:30-10 p.m., Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith. $12. parrotislandwaterpark.com.
June 21 (Wednesday)
Farmers Market on Garrison -- 7 a.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays, downtown Fort Smith.
Wonderful Wednesday -- With Super Science, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
June 22 (Thursday)
Aqua Jog -- Every Thursday morning before park opening, Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith. $7. parrotislandwaterpark.com.
Tiny Tot Time -- For littles 5 and younger, before park opening, Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith. $7. parrotislandwaterpark.com.
"Rodeo Kids" -- A children's summer program with rodeo clowns, cowboys, horses, Rodeo Royalty, and music, 10-11:30 a.m. every Thursday in June, Fort Smith Museum of History. Dress Western! Free. 783-7841.
Anyone Can Learn to Letter – 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.
Drop In & Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
Tea-Rex Story Time -- Join Bibliosaurus the TEA-rex for a tea party, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.
Movie Matinee -- "D.C. League of Super-Pets," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.
Movie Night & More -- With UAFS Jazz Band Workshop, 5-7 p.m., then music videos and movies, including "Night Shift," "Masquerade" and "Double Trouble," 7 p.m., Bakery District in Fort Smith. $5. bakeryfs.com.
Bored Teachers Comedy Show -- 7 p.m., TempleLive in Fort Smith. $35-$49. ticketmaster.com.
June 23 (Friday)
Friday Film -- "Encanto," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.
June 24 (Saturday)
Bookish Story Time -- 11 a.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free. 783-0229.
RAM Saturday -- Make a summer flag, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
Suminigashi -- Japanese paper marbling, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free.
June 25 (Sunday)
Guided Tour -- RAM Invitational: Odyssey, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
