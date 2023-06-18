Greer Ellen Veon Ryan Alexander Cronin

Wedding vows were exchanged by Greer Ellen Veon and Ryan Alexander Cronin at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10, in First Presbyterian Church of Texarkana. Officiating were The Rev. Louis Nyiri of Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, Gettysburg, Pa., and the Rev. Candace Veon-Nyiri.

The bride is the daughter of Deborah and Robert T. Veon of Texarkana. Her grandparents are Judith T. Veon of New Wilmington Pa.; the late Robert L. Veon; Susan Martin Potter of Texarkana, Texas, and the late Charles A. Potter; and Ronnie D. Powell of Texarkana and the late Judith A. Powell.

Parents of the groom are Diane and Kevin Cronin of Myrtle Beach, S.C. He is the grandson of Eleanor and the late Rodman Cronin of East Norwich, N.Y; and the late Frances and Anthony Dziomba.

In the church, two urns filled with white hydrangeas, cream roses, blue scabiosa and peach hypericum were on pedestals on each side of the communion table. Music was by organist Andrew Clark.

The bride, escorted by her father, wore a chiffon gown. The fitted ruched bodice had long bishop sleeves and the skirt extended to a chapel-length train. Her waltz-length veil was edged with pearls. She carried a cascade of orchids, white roses and baby's breath.

Whitney Meyer of Little Rock served as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Hayden Lee of New York; Lauren Potter of Little Rock; Kali Boucher of Austin, Texas; Elizabeth Cronin of Baltimore; and Lauren Dickinson of Durham, N.C. They wore faille gowns in the color ice and carried cluster bouquets of miniature calla lilies. Flower girl was Alice Winford Potter of Texarkana.

Best man was Ryan Kalan of North Haven, Conn. Groomsmen were Patrick Watson of Chicago; John Veon of Davis, Calif.; George Rowen of Massapequa, N.Y.; Sam Rowen of Queens, N.Y.; and Alexander Day of Nashville, Tenn.

Seating the guests were Alexander Nyiri of Gettysburg; and Sean Cronin and Connor Cronin, both of East Norwich, N.Y.

A reception was held at Texarkana Country Club. Mantels were draped with clusters of magnolia leaves and elaeagnus. Guest tables held arrangements of blue and white hydrangeas, soft coral and cream roses, lisianthus and calla lilies. Music was by Psychedelic Radio/Robert St. John.

The bride is a cum laude graduate of Hendrix College with a bachelor's degree in English. She has a master's degree in writing from Sarah Lawrence College. She is director of Residential Life at Hendrix.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in business administration/finance from the University of Alabama and is vice president of Quantitative Analytics, Abel Noser Solutions LLC.

The couple will live in Conway after a honeymoon on Amelia Island, Fla.