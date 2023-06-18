Group looks to revitalize, reclaim historic Black neighborhood in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Phil Deffebaugh grew up in the Spout Spring neighborhood with five siblings and parents in a 800-square-foot house on Meadow Street that didn't have a proper bathroom.

Deffebaugh, now 71, recalls a happy childhood.

He lived in the house from 1952 to 1970, when he left to go to college in Jefferson City, Mo.

In 1976, the city used its powers under eminent domain to take Deffebaugh's family's home and install a street. The street was Mill Avenue, running north-south between Spring and Center streets.

"They told us back then, as young kids, that the city had a master plan.