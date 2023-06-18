Growing Little Rock festival celebrates Juneteenth

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center held its annual Juneteenth in Da Rock festival on Saturday to celebrate Black history and culture with live performances, educational skits and offerings from 120 vendors, including nonprofits, small businesses and food trucks.

The all-day event began at 7 a.m. with a 5K run, which was immediately followed by the vendors setting up their tents and tables along West Ninth Street, west of Broadway, to be ready for the festival's start at noon.

This is the 14th year that Juneteenth in Da Rock was organized by the cultural center. Its continued expansion in the past decade has been felt by the vendors and festivalgoers who said they look forward to it each year, despite the summer heat.

Terry Ingram, a volunteer for the center, has been a longtime attendee.

"I have been to the festival probably for the last six or seven years," Ingram said. "It's grown and [is] growing so much. It used to just be from here to maybe one street, but now they've expanded so much in the last two years, it's an entire blocked off area, and they just added the food trucks in the past two years."

Millie's Fish-N-Shrimp, named for the owner's mom, was one of the 13 food trucks set up along West Ninth Street for the first time. One of the employees, Morgan Baucom, had attended the festival before as a patron but had never worked it.

"I didn't even realize there were so many Black-owned businesses in the area," Baucom said. "Setting up here is a good opportunity to share your work, definitely, and there's a lot of variety in vendors, just looking around. It definitely gave me a new perspective to see everyone coming out just to show support and celebrate Juneteenth."

Joyce Hall was a first time vendor and had just started her business, Mahogany Tieneal, this year. She saw the Juneteenth festival as a good opportunity for her business but also a chance to support other people in her community.

"When I saw the list of vendors I was really excited and proud," Hall said. "Juneteenth just became a federal holiday a few years ago, so I think that really helped people get more awareness and give them the chance to support it."

The Mosaic Templars museum and its current exhibit, "The Arc of Justice: The Life and Legacy of S.A. Jones," were open for the guests during the festival, where visitors could also find educational material about Juneteenth and its history.

Next to the museum was a stage, which promised a lineup of performances from Akeem Kemp, Amanda Katrice, Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe, Bijoux, Crissy P, Dazz and Brie, Funkanites, JT Line Dancers, Keith Savage, Malik Oliver, Michael Eubanks and Westwind School of Performing Arts Dance Troupe.

Early in the festival, the JT Line Dancers performed their routine. One dancer, Jacqueline Caradine, said the team is made up of women who mainly joined to have fun and stay active, but it has been performing frequently at festivals.

"We performed at blues festivals and really anywhere around the area," Caradine said. "It's great exercise. We have a member who is a cancer survivor, and the movement and dance really helps her. And we have all ages. I think our oldest member is 78."

Inside the museum were educational offerings for children and teens, including performances by actors portraying significant African Americans throughout history.

Alexander Shaw, a member of Artists United, an acting group that focuses on educational history, was one of the performers.

"We usually get a character and study the character," Shaw said. "Sometimes it's for Juneteenth, and sometimes we'll do it on Martin Luther King's birthday. But I've gotten to play one of the first African Americans in Arkansas to go to war and people like Malcolm X. I've really enjoyed it."

On the third floor of the cultural center, a health and wellness center included booths for the Little Rock Black Nurses Association of Arkansas, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children's Hospital and other organizations.

Visitors could get their blood pressure checked and had a chance to win prizes including memberships to WOW Fitness and Club Pilates.

The festival capped a series of events hosted by the center that included a Jubilee Black Filmmakers Festival and a flag raising ceremony last week.