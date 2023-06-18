Hard work pays off for Greenwood

GREENWOOD -- The smiles, the laughs and the hugs. And the tears. That's what the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs soccer team remembers the most about celebrating making the state tournament for the first time in five years.

It has been a long time coming with a lot of effort along the way, but it was well worth the wait.

"The girls were so excited," Greenwood coach Andrew Post said. "We made the playoffs with two games to spare before the regular season ended. This group has been working hard for this goal and haven't been rewarded with it before this year. This was finally the year it all paid off. As a coach it is so satisfying seeing your players break through. This is one of the more memorable years I've had as a coach in my career."

Greenwood had been knocking on the door of a playoff appearance in recent history. It all came to fruition this year for Post, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Coach of the Year. The Lady Bulldogs more than doubled their win total from last year -- going 4-10-5 in 2022 then finishing with a 10-7-1 record this season.

"It's been a while since we made the playoffs," said Post, who has been the coach for 10 years at Greenwood. "We made the state tournament the initial five or six years I was here, but it's been very difficult to make it since with the landscape shifting and how you qualify changing. This was such a special year. I didn't have a girl on the roster that had been to the playoffs. It was the same core from last year with some freshmen really stepping up."

Ava Thomas, Abbey Gatesman and Farah Crossno made the River Valley Democrat-Gazette all-area squad, but it was a complete team effort that allowed Greenwood to make history for the first time since 2018. Lindah Bartok stepped up in her first season as keeper with Skyler Frey, Mariah Bartok, Ally Thomas, Madelyn Wilkinson and Payton Scantling, among others, playing key roles.

The biggest difference this year for the team was having much more success with its attack. The Lady Bulldogs scored 46 goals, which more than doubled last year's total. Gatesman stepped up to score a career-high 12 goals while freshmen Crossno and Mariah Bartok combined to score 18 goals.

Four-year starter Ava Thomas at times wasn't sure if she would get to play in the state tournament in her career. But she was determined to make it happen in her final season for Greenwood.

"After all three years not making the playoffs, we really wanted it this year," Thomas said. "My freshman year got cut short as well because of covid. At times in my career I wasn't sure if we were going to make it to the playoffs and we were just going to end it the same way. But we did it. I got to the state tournament with my best friends. Coach did such a good job getting us ready for this. I couldn't have asked for a better one in my career. My time here was so special. I thank him and my teammates for that because this year was really memorable."