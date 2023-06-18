Happy birthday: It's a year of sharp and defined purposes. In the weeks to come, an area of your life that was unsettled will fall in place. You're a magnet for people and deals that are a terrific fit. Love will take all forms including (but not limited to) friendship, the affection and care of animals, and passionate romance, too.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Because you've known what it's like to be lost, you appreciate the sort of grace that's coming together in your life. There are many times you've had to find your way home, but today, home will find you instead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's no effort you can make to increase the appeal of what you offer. Rather, you will attract just the kind of attention you want by making no extra effort at all. Your nonchalance will be taken as confidence.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're not ready to decide, and there's no reason to rush it. It will feel like you're debating yourself. You'll argue your point, argue against your own argument and develop a summary that addresses the tension between stances.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Whether at work or leisure, your mind craves learning. You want to know how things work, who made them, how everything is connected and more. The one who captures your intellect will also have your heart.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It takes a complex and multilayered person to be funny, silly and entertaining. You'll throw your mind like a net into the world, and what comes back will cover a wide range of themes and ideas for delighting your crew.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You really do know what's best for you and the situation, although you may forget temporarily. How would you advise a person in your position? Take your own advice.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The magic happens when people inhabit the same moment. This is why dancing is so exciting. People are bound together by the beat. If you can't share the same place, at least try to share the same time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your loyalty will be activated in a scene that will require your discretion. Your measured reactions and reserved manner will serve to put you in control of what people pick up on. There's a giddiness to keeping things to yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Even though you are inwardly proud of what you've accomplished, shining in the world also has a cost. Privacy is a consideration. Also, you don't want to inspire envy in others. Your modesty in times of success will bring good fortune.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Better than the convenience of a short line or quick service is the convenience of not having to look for joy in a process because it's obviously present, well-lit and just asking to be taken.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You will find it hard to say "no" if you are not sure what kind of "no" it is you want to say. There's a "no" that's an invitation to debate, and one that means "maybe." There's a "hard no" and a trepidatious one, too. Know your "no."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Self-control is a virtue that can backfire on you. Keeping too tight a rein on your habits and responses will anger the animal in you. Let up on your restrictions. Have some fun. Aim to be good, not perfect.