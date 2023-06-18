Tanaijsha Bruton, who drove up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck that was stopped on a Georgia highway and vaulted into the air before crashing, is glad to be alive as she recovers from several surgeries, and she said, "When I go to sleep, that's pretty much what I dream about."

Matthew King of Britain will serve at least six years in jail for plotting a terror attack on police or soldiers after being radicalized online by Islamic extremism and being reported by his mother, which the judge praised as a "very bold step ... when she had concerns for her son."

Fumio Kishida, prime minister of Japan, ushered out his son as executive secretary amid public outcry when it emerged that he'd held a party at the official residence, with photos showing him posing with guests on a red carpet and one guest lying on the staircase.

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, has called climate protesters' tactic of gluing themselves to roads "nutty," and police report a sharp increase in the number of attacks on Last Generation activists by irate motorists.

Dennis Francis, Trinidad and Tobago's U.N. ambassador, was elected president of the General Assembly amid a bang of the gavel and loud applause, and he chose as his theme for the next session "Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability."

Timothy Craig Jolloff and his wife of Fort Myers, Fla., were charged with stealing $2.14 million in pandemic relief money and using it to buy three pontoon boats, real estate, businesses, home furnishings, outdoor kitchens, a utility vehicle, jewelry and two dogs.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, a Detroit-area woman accused of fleeing to Thailand after killing a college student in a hit-and-run crash, awaits sentencing after pleading no contest to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Justin Wright, a multiplatinum songwriter and music entrepreneur from Atlanta, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his 20-year-old girlfriend in Iowa in what the woman's father said was a dispute over $70.

Gerard Karam, a U.S. attorney, said nine of Yogi Berra's 10 World Series rings may have been melted down as authorities announced charges against a ring that stole millions of dollars' worth of valuables that also include an Andy Warhol silkscreen and a Jackson Pollock painting.