Initiative aims to match employers, job-searchers

by Andrew Moreau | Today at 4:48 a.m.
Ken Stuckey (from Left) Director of Human Resources for Brunner &amp; Lay talks to Jeremy Drake CNC Production Manager at the Brunner &amp; Kay plant and Mike Rogers Arkansas' Chief WorkForce Officer Thursday June 15, 2023 as Former Don Tyson School of Innovation student Brandon Castro check Button Bits that were produced on a CNC machine he is using. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

Top state agency executives are engineering a long-term solution to upend the chronic labor shortages that have been a thorn for employers hiring in Arkansas over the past few years.

The initiative, scheduled to begin this fall and that could take up to five years to implement, will overhaul how the state invests in and supports workforce training. It's a direct approach: create a data-rich online portal that matches the skills, talents and preferences of job seekers with the positions, training and development opportunities offered by employers.

A key goal of the program is keeping students in the state to build high-paying careers.

