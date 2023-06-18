Initiative aims to match employers, job-searchers

Top state agency executives are engineering a long-term solution to upend the chronic labor shortages that have been a thorn for employers hiring in Arkansas over the past few years.

The initiative, scheduled to begin this fall and that could take up to five years to implement, will overhaul how the state invests in and supports workforce training. It's a direct approach: create a data-rich online portal that matches the skills, talents and preferences of job seekers with the positions, training and development opportunities offered by employers.

A key goal of the program is keeping students in the state to build high-paying careers.