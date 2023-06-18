Lane closures planned in Little Rock, North Little Rock and West Memphis this week





The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced a slate of weekly lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock related to the 30 Crossing project this week.

Double-lane closures on interstate lanes will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage.

The following roads will have single-lane closures between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.:

Riverfront Drive between Washington Avenue and Olive Street in North Little Rock.

Cypress Street southbound between Fifth Street and Broadway in North Little Rock.

Broadway between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock.

The following roads will have closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.:

Interstate 30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

I-30 westbound to Interstate 630 westbound ramp (Exit 139B) (single-lane closure) in Little Rock.

I-630 ramps onto and off 15th Street (full closures) between College Street and the I-630 interchange in Little Rock; detours will be signed.

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock.

I-30 frontage road southbound (single-lane closure) between Sixth and 10th streets in Little Rock.

Riverfront Drive eastbound (single-lane closure) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock.

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between Fifth Street and Broadway in North Little Rock.

Broadway between Cypress and Locust streets in North Little Rock.

The Department of Transportation also announced that a routine inspection of a railroad overpass on I-40 in West Memphis will cause temporary lane closures this week.

The overpass is between mile markers 282 and 283.

The inspection will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The closures will begin in the eastbound direction and then move to the westbound direction. At least one lane in each direction will remain open for travel.



