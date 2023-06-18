Let’s do brunch

The wafting aroma of bacon and sausage beckoned people from blocks away during BrunchFest on June 10 at The Hall.

BrunchFest, hosted by The Centers' Emerging Leaders young professionals group, brought together local restaurateurs who served up their best brunch fare. There were mimosas, music and a craft and books section for kids.

Proceeds from BrunchFest will be used for summer recreational activities and school supplies for residents of The Centers. The Centers serves at-risk youth, foster children and families, survivors of human trafficking and adults with mental and behavioral challenges.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh