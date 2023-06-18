How we were and are

The only thing wrong with Critical Race Theory is the word "theory." It is fact that slavery, bigotry and exploitation of Blacks, Indians and other minorities were fundamental to the founding, development and current affairs of our country. I know this because I grew up white in a small town in south Georgia; lived as an adult in four small towns and one big town in Arkansas; because I have eyes, ears and a brain; and because I can read.

I pick on the word "theory" to make a point, but it is actually appropriate, because CRT elevates the ugly realities of slavery and bigotry in our history to academic study. I visualize them as pinned, spread-eagle, and dissected like frogs in biology lab.

I have lived racism from the privileged side of the tracks. If kids paid attention, there would be no need to teach CRT, but I assume most are like I was and don't see much beyond their own narrow reality. Even if students "get it" without being taught, it is absolutely necessary* for schools to validate the heritage and experience of minority students--including LGBTQ+. I believe racial attitudes translate to LGBTQ+ attitudes--just a theory.

*Absolutely necessary!

I understand why "they" have made it a battle in the war against "wokers"--like me, apparently. But patriotism includes awareness of our faults and mistakes. We have reformed the worst laws, but their heavy residue** remains, going all the way back to slavery and the genocidal Indian Removal Act of 1830.

**Very heavy residue!

Our children of all races, colors and circumstances should study the facts and theories of race in our history, and why it is so important to how we were and how we are.

HOWELL MEDDERS

Fayetteville