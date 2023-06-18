LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Water utility OKs $1.65M land acquisitions near Lake Maumelle | Final Main Library book sale set before overhaul | New officers assume positions on CAW board

Water utility buys land for $1.65M

Members of Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners at a meeting Thursday approved the purchase of two parcels totaling 220 acres in Pulaski and Perry counties for $1.65 million, plus closing and survey costs.

The land is located within the Lake Maumelle watershed. The property owner is PotlatchDeltic Timber LLC, according to Central Arkansas Water board documents.

Used-book sale set at the Main Library

The final Central Arkansas Library System used-book sale in the basement of the Main Library before the branch closes for renovations will take place July 13-15, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Library officials plan to price all books at $1 -- typically, paperbacks cost $1 and hardbacks cost $2 -- in order to reduce the number of items that will have to be moved following the sale. The sale's hours will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 15.

Members of "Friends of CALS" can visit the book sale a day early, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday; they also can bring a guest.

The Main Library is expected to close sometime this fall and reopen in 2025. In the interim, some library system personnel will work out of space leased from the Little Rock Port Authority at 7773 Sloane Drive. The Sloane Drive building also is expected to host future used-book sales during the Main Library overhaul.

Water utility board to get new officers

New officers on Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners soon will take over for one-year terms that begin on July 1. Board members approved the officer appointments during a meeting in May.

Jay Barth, currently the board's vice chair, will begin his term as chair, replacing Kevin Newton.

Carmen Smith, currently the board's secretary/treasurer, will become the vice chair.

Jay Hartman will replace Smith as secretary/treasurer. Hartman's term on the commission will expire at the end of the month, but the Little Rock Board of Directors recently confirmed his appointment to another seven-year term, and the North Little Rock City Council is expected to vote on his reappointment later this month.

Central Arkansas Water's board is made up of four Little Rock representatives and three North Little Rock representatives.