LIVE! Music: Buddy Shute and the Motivators play June 23

Buddy Shute and the Motivators -- Brenda Baskin on vocals, Mark McGee on harmonica, Steve Baskin on bass and vocals, T.J. Gates on drums and the legendary Mr. Shute on guitar -- will play the blues in the River Valley starting at 8 p.m. June 23 at Farewell Party, 3400 Grand Ave. in Fort Smith. Listen to an interview with Buddy ahead of the show at nwaonline.com/918shute. Hear the music at buddyshute.com.

RIVER VALLEY

The Hoppy Hour Comedy Show hosted by Chase Myska and featuring Kayla Angel, Lucas Aaron Smith, Adam Kessler and Conrad Lenzmeier starts at 7:30 p.m. July 8 at Fort Smith Brewing Company. Tickets are $12-$20 facebook.com/rivervalleycomics.

UAFS Jazz Catz Jam happens at 6:30 p.m. June 22. The Fort Smith Blues Jam returns in July at the Bakery District, 70 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

The Bored Teachers Comedy Tour happens at 7 p.m. June 22; Samantha Fish plays at 6:30 p.m. July 21; Buck Cherry plays at 6:30 p.m Aug. 23; Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Uncle Lucius and Nolan Taylor perform at 8 p.m. June 24; Jacob Stelly and Joint Custody perform at 7 p.m. July 14 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Bobcat performs at 4 p.m. June 18 at Ava's Place, 2509 Oakview Road in Fort Smith.

Performing at JJ's Grill Fort Smith are Jason Campbell on June 20; Jim Mills on June 21; Richard Burnett on June 22; Robert Rauch Band on June 23; The Clicks on June 24; Tory Eatmon on June 27; Jocko on June 29; and Egotrip is back June 30. Live music starts at 6 p.m. through the week and 7 p.m. on Friday & Saturday at 5400 Phoenix Ave. in Fort Smith.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.