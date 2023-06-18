Logan County may have been struck by tornado

Logan County might have seen a tornado early Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.

“This morning around 1 a.m., Logan County was hit by a severe thunderstorm that produced straight line winds and a possible tornado starting around the Subiaco area tracking through Prairie View,” the Logan County Emergency Management office said on Facebook just after noon on Sunday.

Tobi Miller, the Logan County Emergency Manager, said, if it was a tornado, it did not have a very long path.

Joe Goudsward, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said the tornado warning was put out by the midnight crew around 1:15 a.m.

A tornado warning for parts of Arkansas including Lamar, Dover and London was issued by the National Weather Service on Twitter at 1:10 a.m. The warning was in effect until 1:45 a.m.

Goudsward said Logan County had the best chance of seeing circulation.

“We’ve received reports from the emergency manager about trees and power lines being down, along with damage to chicken houses and roofs, possibly barns,” Goudsward said Sunday morning.

Miller said there were chickens inside the chicken houses.

She also said around 3,000 people in the county were without power.

“The electric companies are working as hard as they can to restore power,” Miller said.

“With damage from a possible tornado early this morning in Logan Co. around Prairie View and south of Scranton, local officials are urging folks to avoid the area due to downed trees and power lines, especially along AR Hwy 109,” a tweet from the weather service said just after 3 a.m.

Miller said residents mainly stopping to look at the damage should stay out of the way so that officials can work to clear debris.

Goudward said a survey team had been dispatched around 9 a.m. on Sunday to evaluate the damage and confirm the tornado, as well as determine how strong it was.