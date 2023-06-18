Mending ties goal as envoy lands in China

BEIJING -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Beijing late Saturday on a high-stakes diplomatic mission to try to cool exploding U.S.-China tensions that have set many around the world on edge.

Blinken was to begin two days of talks with senior Chinese officials this afternoon. He is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and the first secretary of state to make the trip in five years.

Yet prospects for any significant breakthrough on the most vexing issues facing the planet's two largest economies are slim, as already ties have grown increasingly fraught in recent years. Animosity and recriminations have steadily escalated over a series of disagreements that have implications for global security and stability.

Blinken plans to meet today with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, top diplomat Wang Yi, and possibly President Xi Jinping on Monday, according to U.S. officials.

Biden and Xi agreed to Blinken's trip early at a meeting last year in Bali. It came within a day of happening in February but was delayed by the diplomatic and political tumult brought on by the discovery of what the U.S. says was a Chinese spy balloon flying across the United States that was shot down.

American officials hope Blinken's visit paves the way for more cooperation, including on issues such as climate change and the restructuring the debt loads of developing countries. Other officials, including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, are considering visits to China this year.

U.S. officials said before Blinken's departure from Washington on Friday that he would raise each of them, though neither side has shown any inclination to back down on their positions.

Shortly before leaving, Blinken emphasized the importance of the U.S. and China establishing and maintaining better lines of communication. The U.S. wants to make sure "that the competition we have with China doesn't veer into conflict" due to avoidable misunderstandings, he told reporters.

Biden and Xi had made commitments to improve communications "precisely so that we can make sure we are communicating as clearly as possible to avoid possible misunderstandings and miscommunications," Blinken said Friday.

Biden told White House reporters Saturday he was "hoping that over the next several months, I'll be meeting with Xi again and talking about legitimate differences we have, but also how ... to get along."

Chances could come at a Group of 20 leaders' gathering in September in New Delhi and at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November in San Francisco that the United States is hosting.

STAYING IN TOUCH

Since the cancellation of Blinken's trip in February, there have been some high-level engagements. CIA chief William Burns traveled to China in May, while China's commerce minister traveled to the U.S. And Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Yi in Vienna in May.

But future exchanges could have limits. Though the Biden administration has insisted that high-level contact with Beijing is important to prevent competition from escalating into military conflict, China has demonstrated what some see as an increasing appetite for confrontation.

This month, a Chinese warship cut within 150 yards of an American destroyer in the Taiwan Strait, according to the Pentagon, and a Chinese jet flew directly in front of an American spy plane over the South China Sea in May. Washington called those actions unsafe, while Beijing responded that they were responses to U.S. provocations.

Chinese forces have also prodded American allies in the region. Its fighter jets, in joint exercises with Russia, flew near South Korea's airspace this month, prompting South Korea to scramble its own planes in response.

And, earlier this month, China's defense minister rebuffed a request from U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for a meeting on the sidelines of a security symposium in Singapore.

Austin said Friday he was confident that he and his Chinese counterpart would meet "at some point in time, but we're not there yet."

Underscoring the situation, China rejected a report by a U.S. security firm that blamed Chinese-linked hackers for attacks on hundreds of public agencies, schools and other targets around the world, as "far-fetched and unprofessional."

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson repeated accusations that Washington carries out hacking attacks and complained the cybersecurity industry rarely reports on them.

That followed a similar retort last week when China said Qin had in a phone call with Blinken urged the United States to respect "China's core concerns" such as the issue of Taiwan's self-rule, and "stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and stop harming China's sovereignty, security and development interests in the name of competition."

Meanwhile, the national security advisers of the United States, Japan and the Philippines held their first joint talks Friday and agreed to strengthen their defense cooperation, in part to counter China's growing influence and ambitions.

This coincides with the Biden administration inking an agreement with Australia and Britain to provide the first with nuclear-powered submarines, with China moving rapidly to expand its diplomatic presence, especially in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific island nations, where it has opened or has plans to open at least five new embassies over the next year.

The agreement is part of an 18-month-old nuclear partnership given the acronym AUKUS -- for Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Speaking before Blinken's departure, two U.S. officials downplayed hopes for major progress and stressed that the trip was intended to restore a sense of calm and normalcy to high-level contacts.

"We're coming to Beijing with a realistic, confident approach and a sincere desire to manage our competition in the most responsible way possible," said Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia and the Pacific.

Kurt Campbell, the top Asia expert at the National Security Council, said "intense competition requires intense diplomacy if we're going to manage tensions. That is the only way to clear up misperceptions, to signal, to communicate, and to work together where and when our interests align."

OPEN FOR BUSINESS?

Foreign direct investment in China has fallen to an 18-year low. A 2023 survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China showed that companies still see the Chinese market as a priority, but that their willingness to invest there is declining.

Still, as one of the world's largest consumer markets and home to many factories that supply global businesses, China exerts a powerful pull.

This year, as it eased its travel restrictions after three years of pandemic lockdowns, a parade of CEOs made trips to China, including Mary Barra of General Motors, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone.

In a Friday meeting in Beijing, Xi traded warm smiles with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and praised him as "the first American friend" he had met this year.

The tech industry, which has forged lucrative relationships with Chinese manufacturers and consumers, has warily watched Washington's aggressive approach to China. Although industry groups acknowledge the importance of moves to safeguard national security, they have urged the Biden administration to carefully calibrate its actions.

Wendy Cutler, a former diplomat and trade negotiator who is now vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said the United States and China might announce some small steps forward at the end of the meetings. The governments might agree, she said, to increase the paltry number of flights between their countries or the visas they are issuing to foreign visitors.

But both sides will have plenty of grievances to air, Cutler said. Chinese officials are likely to complain about U.S. tariffs on goods made in China and restrictions on American firms selling coveted chip technology to China.

"I'm not expecting any breakthroughs, particularly on the economic front," Cutler said, adding, "Neither side will want to be smiling."

Not all companies are pushing for improved ties. Some with less exposure to China have tried to reap political benefits in Washington from the growing competition with the country. Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has repeatedly raised concerns about TikTok, a Chinese-owned video app that has proved a formidable competitor to Instagram.

"It's really a dispute over the degree," said James Lewis, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "How accommodating are you? How confrontational are you?"

How aggressively companies are resisting the tensions with China, Lewis said, is linked to their exposure to the country's market.

"I think a lot of this has to do with your presence in China," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press and by Vivian Wang, Ana Swanson and David McCabe of The New York Times.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves before boarding a plane for his travel to China, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, June 16, 2023. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)

