Museum gathers

items on Trump

South Florida Sun-Sentinel (TNS)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Workers with the HistoryMiami Museum who show up to South Florida's historic events and obtain items were most recently collecting signs and other objects from the Donald Trump supporters and protesters who converged on downtown Miami as the former president was arraigned on federal charges.

"When major events are happening in our community, we're out here on the front lines collecting items that are very representative of the present moment," said Michele Reese Granger, the marketing and communications director at the museum.

Because many in the crowd were still in the process of using these items, the history scouts left their card in case people wanted to donate their items later.

From Tuesday's protests, the museum was able to acquire the "LiBERTAD" cap worn by a man holding a real severed pig head aloft on a stick. He offered to donate the pig head too, but the museum declined. Other items were those expressing support for the former president, including an "I stand with Trump" sign and a "Blacks for Trump" T-shirt.

These artifacts join the 30,000 other items in the museum's collection, not counting the millions of archived photos and newspaper records.

Michael Knoll, the vice president of strategic initiatives and senior curator, isn't shy to leave his office and actively document history in the field. He was there for the Trump arraignment, convincing people to donate their pieces of Miami's story.

"Some people find the item too meaningful at that moment and want to keep it," he said. "But most people understand what we're doing and the historical significance of their items."

Some have even donated their belongings years after being contacted, Knoll said.

The museum's team on the field, or "rapid response collectors," have had people on the ground for various chapters of Miami's history, including the Black Lives Matter protests and early days of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020. They were there when the Surfside condominium collapsed in 2021, collecting items such as family photographs and children's toys.

As of now, the items, now artifacts, are not destined for any specific gallery or exhibition, but 25 years later may play a part in telling the tale of 2023.