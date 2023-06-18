The Associated Press

Al Pacino is a father for the fourth time. Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed last week that the actor, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah welcomed a son named Roman. No details, including when or where the baby was born, were released. He is Pacino's fourth child and his first with Alfallah. Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins, Anton and Olivia, with actor Beverly D'Angelo. Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a "raconteur" on her Instagram page, and her IMDB page notes that she's a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including "Billy Knight," starring Pacino. Pacino's baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed last month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time.

Los Angeles prosecutors charged former "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson with reckless driving Friday, three months after authorities said he crashed into a home in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed a misdemeanor count of reckless driving against the actor and writer but did not release details about the March 4 collision. "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," the office said. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision." Davidson's arraignment is set for July 27. Prosecutors used the high-profile case to highlight the "devastating consequences" of reckless driving. "In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years," the District Attorney's Office said. "This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable." Davidson's latest show, "Bupkis," debuted on Peacock last month.