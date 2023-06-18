Northside’s dynamic duo

FORT SMITH -- Well before Fort Smith Northside sophomore Kari Carter even played a game for the Lady Bears, tales of her future success were already being told. It turns out Northside senior captain Katelynn Gutierrez is a pretty good judge of talent.

"I remember telling coach and the team about her before she even tried out," Gutierrez said. "I told them that she was going to make it big over here. When she told me she was coming to Northside, it was the greatest thing ever to hear. I've known her since she was really little because she played with my younger sister. Whenever I saw her play, I was impressed. Getting to know her and see her play so well at this level was a full circle moment for me."

Carter and Gutierrez, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Girls Soccer Co-Players of the Year, had just this season to play together as starters, but they made the most of the opportunity. Carter finished with 18 goals to go with three assists, while Gutierrez finished with 13 goals and five assists.

The dynamic playmaking duo was a guiding force in Northside (9-6-2, 3-3-2 6A-West) making the state tournament, which the Lady Bears hosted, and picking up an upset 1-0 win against Conway in a thrilling opening-round matchup. It was a big challenge this season shifting from being 6A-Central conference champs last year into the gauntlet that is the 6A-West. But Carter and Gutierrez helped lead the way.

The feeling was mutual for Carter to at last get to play alongside a mentor in Gutierrez.

"I've known Katelynn for a long time, and she is basically my big sister," Carter said. "To finally play with her at this level was the greatest time. She has been my top inspiration for a while now, so being able to play by her side was so special. She has been an amazing captain for the team. I'm so sad she is leaving. But I'll never forget this season."

It's safe to say the legend of Carter has grown even beyond what Gutierrez foretold. Carter was a goal-scoring threat throughout her breakout season. She finished with two goals in the state tournament, including the game-winner against Conway.

The score was a bit of redemption for Carter, who missed a chance on the right side of the goal to give Northside a 1-0 lead earlier in the game. But when given a second shot in nearly the identical placement on the field, she made sure it found the back of the net.

After the game, Carter was asked how many goals she had scored during the season. She didn't have an answer, but Northside coach Mauricio Maciel did: It was her 17th of the year. A huge smile formed on Carter's face as teammates celebrated and hugged her after the big playoff win.

"That was a pretty special moment to me," Carter said. "I honestly didn't know how many goals I had for the season. I was just focused on winning and wasn't worrying about individual stats. When I heard how many, it just reminded me of the impact I've made on the team. I was really proud of myself and celebrated with my teammates. I couldn't do it without them."

Gutierrez put on her Northside jersey for the last time during a recent media day but the memories she made wearing it will last a lifetime.

"I've been playing soccer since I was a 3-year-old, so it was really special getting to finish my career at Northside," Gutierrez said. "The last four years have been challenging with covid taking away one year, but we all came out on top. Soccer is over for me, but this was an outlet to get away from everything. I always had soccer to turn to on bad days. We tried to put Northside soccer on the map, and I think we did."

Fort Smith Northside's Kari Carter (left) and Katelynn Gutierrez are the 2023 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette Girls Soccer Co-Players of the Year. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



