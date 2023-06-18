Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Northwest Arkansas property values rising; Washington County sending notices after new appraisal

Washington County sending notices after new appraisal by Tom Sissom | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Reflecting the regions overall growth, property values and the value of new construction in Washington County continue to grow at record-setting rates. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Reflecting the region's overall growth, property values and the value of new construction in Washington County continue to grow at record-setting rates.

County Assessor Russell Hill said his office is preparing to mail around 112,000 notices to property owners of changes to their property value after a countywide reappraisal. The notices will be mailed out in three batches beginning the last week of June and being completed by July 15.

Hill said Washington County's property values have grown rapidly over the last two reappraisal cycles. From 2015 to 2020, property values were up nearly 50%, he said.

Print Headline: Property values rising in region

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT