Northwest Arkansas property values rising; Washington County sending notices after new appraisal

FAYETTEVILLE -- Reflecting the region's overall growth, property values and the value of new construction in Washington County continue to grow at record-setting rates.

County Assessor Russell Hill said his office is preparing to mail around 112,000 notices to property owners of changes to their property value after a countywide reappraisal. The notices will be mailed out in three batches beginning the last week of June and being completed by July 15.

Hill said Washington County's property values have grown rapidly over the last two reappraisal cycles. From 2015 to 2020, property values were up nearly 50%, he said.