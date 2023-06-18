GOLF

Yang grabs LPGA lead

Amy Yang birdied all five par 5s at Blythefield and shot her third consecutive 5-under 67 to take the third-round lead Saturday in the Meijer LPGA Classic in Belmont, Mich. Yang rebounded from bogeys on the par-3 11th and 13th to birdie the par-5 14th, par-4 17th and par-5 18th to reach 15-under 201 on the tree-lined course. "All week my ball-striking has been really good," Yang said. "I was giving myself good chances out there. I was a little bit off with putting speed during the round, made a couple mistakes, but I tried to stay patient and just keep trying throughout the round." The 33-year-old Yang has won all four of her LPGA Tour titles in Asia -- the LPGA KEB-HanaBank in 2013 in her native South Korea and the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2015, 2017 and 2019. The Grand Rapids-area event is the final tournament before the major KPMG Women's PGA next week at Baltusrol and the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach on July 6-9.

MOTOR SPORTS

Verstappen earns 25th pole

Max Verstappen won the 25th pole of his career and moved one step closer to tying the late Ayrton Senna for Formula One victories as the two-time reigning world champion overcame wet conditions in Saturday qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix. Verstappen, who has won five of seven races this season, will lead the field to green today as he attempts to win his 44th career race. It would tie him with Senna for fifth on F1's all-time winners list. Rain in Montreal hampered most of Saturday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and although the track was only slightly slick at the start of qualifying, it was absolutely pouring by the pole-deciding third session. The 10 drivers who advanced into the round tried to get a clean lap down, but Oscar Piastri of McLaren crashed and Alex Albon of Williams didn't get on track. Most of the drivers returned to their garages with time still on the clock.

HOCKEY

Security high for Vegas' parade

Tens of thousands of Vegas Golden Knights fans, maybe more, were expected at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday for a Stanley Cup victory parade and a rally to mark the team's first-ever NHL championship. For the team that played its first game as an expansion franchise in October 2017 and for tourists in hotel rooms with windows overlooking the parade route in 2023, the event bore echoes of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history five years ago. Guests in high-rises with views of the strip were awakened by security guards asking to check around windows for guns or other weapons. Las Vegas police said they prepared for upwards of 100,000 people to cram street-level viewing areas along Las Vegas Boulevard for a celebration that planners compared with annual New Year's Eve fireworks shows that in past years have drawn estimates of 400,000 people. Unlike a winter midnight, evening temperatures on Saturday were expected to be in the 90s. Hotel security guards searching rooms evoked the October 2017 shooting, when a lone gunman rained bullets from 32nd floor windows of the Mandalay Bay hotel into a crowd of 20,000 people at an outdoor country music festival across the street. Fifty-eight people died that night and two died later of their injuries. Authorities said more than 850 people were injured. The gunman killed himself before police reached him. His motive for the attack was never firmly established.

TENNIS

Tiafoe reaches Stuttgart final

Frances Tiafoe will contest his first grass-court final after the American player outlasted Marton Fucsovics in a marathon Stuttgart (Germany) Open tiebreak on Saturday. Tiafoe won their semifinal 6-3, 7-6 (11) after saving six set points in the tiebreak. He seized his chance at 11-10 down to win the next three points, sealing victory with a stinging return shot. Tiafoe will play Jan-Lennard Struff in today's final after the home crowd cheered the German player past Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Tiafoe has a 2-4 win-loss record in finals. He won his last final in April on Houston clay against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

All-British final at Nottingham

The first all-British final on the WTA Tour in 46 years will play out at the Nottingham Open. Katie Boulter beat Heather Watson 6-4, 7-5 in the first all-British semifinal on the tour in 48 years on Saturday, and Jodie Burrage piled on more history by edging Alize Cornet of France 7-5, 7-5. Boulter, ranked 126th, or Burrage, ranked 131st, will become a first-time tour winner today. The last all-British final in 1977 saw Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco. Boulter's third consecutive win over Watson ensures she will return to the top 100 for the first time since 2019. She could move into the top 80 if she downs Burrage in the final. Boulter has beaten Burrage in both of their previous matches. Boulter and Burrage will compete in only the third all-British WTA final in the 50-year history of the tour.

BASEBALL

Segura placed on IL

The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jean Segura on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and called up prospect Jacob Amaya from Jacksonville on Saturday. Segura's move is retroactive to Thursday. Amaya is the team's No. 9 ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. In addition, the team placed right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday, with right shoulder impingement and recalled right-hander Huascar Brazoban from Jacksonville. Amaya, 24, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in January for shortstop Miguel Rojas. He was hitting .278 with 9 home runs, 10 doubles, 35 RBI and 33 runs scored in 58 games for Jacksonville.

Cubs' Wisdom put on IL

The Chicago Cubs placed infielder Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a right wrist sprain. Manager David Ross said Wisdom has been dealing with the issue for about two weeks. But he aggravated the injury when he was playing left field on Friday and tried to make a diving catch on Anthony Santander's leadoff double in the sixth inning of a 10-3 win over Baltimore. Wisdom went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts before he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom half of the sixth on Friday. He is 5 for 54 with 27 strikeouts in his last 18 games, but he leads the Cubs with 14 home runs this season.