OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: T2 lauds supporters; Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrates 25 years

TheatreSquared's 2023 Gala for Education and Access on May 18 saw more than 400 patrons gathered at the Fayetteville Public Library.

Kathryn McLay and Danyelle Musselman served as presiding co-chairwomen of this year's signature fundraiser, which helped bring in more than $230,000.

Amy Herzberg, associate artistic director, thanked gala guests, saying: "Every dollar we raise here, from the tickets, the tables you have purchased and from our raffle and our Education Challenge ... helps our teaching artists and arts professionals change people's lives."

Bob Ford, artistic director, added: "This is the village that allows us to get to 90 schools, to 35,000 kids who wouldn't otherwise get to experience theater and how transformative it can be."

Highlights of the evening included command performances featuring Broadway veterans Ramone Nelson and Elisabeth Evans; a a three-course menu created by Chef Matthew Cooper of Conifer Restaurant in collaboration with Catering Unlimited; and the presentation of awards to change agents of the arts.

Jane Hunt received the 2024 Arts Advocate Award; Sheridan and Drew Posey, teachers at Pulaski Academy, received the Arts Educator Award; and the Entrepreneurship in the Arts Award was presented to Meredith Lowry and Emma Willis.

Tea Rose Society

Tea Rose Society founders and members marked the 25th anniversary of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's Phi Alpha Omega graduate chapter at the Silver Soiree held May 20 at the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton in Bentonville.

"Since its inception, Phi Alpha Omega has continually served the needs of the Northwest Arkansas community through community service, fundraising, civic contributions, and youth mentoring. Today, the chapter is proud to be the fourth largest graduate chapter in the state of Arkansas and a member of the South Central Region. As we enter our 25th year of service, we are proud to be a sisterhood that provides support, scholarship, and service to all mankind," organizers say.

The evening's program included recognition of community partners the group has worked with in the past 25 years: Samaritan Community Center; Dress for Success Northwest Arkansas; the Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church; The Rogers Public Library/The Rogers Public Library Foundation; and Susan G. Komen.

The Phi Alpha Omega Chapter Tea Rose Society was chartered in 1998 with Sorority members Dr. Margaret Clark, Ulonda Crawford, Elizabeth L. Avery, Vickye Bass, Cora B. Davis, LaTrecia Hopson, Elizabeth A. Jordan, Elizabeth Vonzelle Jordan, Nikki Mayes, Delonia Minor, Cynthia E. Nance, Mary Jane "Gigi" Secuban, Elecia Cole Smith, Kimberly D. Wallace and the late Ernestine Gibson.

T2 2023 Arts Advocate Award honoree Jane Hunt (right) is joined by Cass Runnels at the Gala for Education and Access on May 18 at the Fayetteville Public Library. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Drew and Sheridan Posey, TheatreSquared Arts Educator honorees (center), are joined by their mothers Molly Simpson (left) and Saundra Essman at the 2023 Gala for Education and Access on May 18 at the Fayetteville Public Library. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Meredith Lowry (from right) and Emma Willis, T2 Entrepreneurship in the Arts Award honorees, stand for a photo with Jessica Gray and Robin Atkinson at the Gala for Education and Access. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Dexter Singleton (from left), Esther Silver-Parker and Lakeisha Edwards visit at the TheatreSquared benefit May 18. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Al Dominguez (from left); Kath McLay, T2 Gala presiding co-chairwoman; and Chris Seawood visit at the benefit May 18 in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Alpha Kappa Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Chapter Tea Rose Society members gather at the Silver Soiree 25th anniversary celebration May 20 at DoubleTree Suites by Hilton in Bentonville. (Courtesy Photo/Professor X Photography)



Tea Rose Society charter members Ulonda Crawford Eurey (seated, from left), Cynthia E. Nance, Margaret Clark, Elizabeth A. Jordan; Elizabeth L. Avery, (standing, from left) Elizabeth Vonzelle Jordan, Mary Jane "Gigi" Secuban, Elecia Cole Smith and Kimberly D. Wallacegather for a photo at the organization's 25th anniversary Silver Soiree. (Courtesy Photo/Professor X Photography)



Tea Rose Society past presidents Ulonda Crawford Eurey (seated, from left), Cora Davis, Margaret Clark, Cynthia Nance, Lindsey Leverett-Higgins; Angela Mosley-Monts (standing, from left), current President Myra McKenzie-Harris and Ella Lambey gather for a photo at the Silver Soiree on May 20 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Tea Rose Society of the Kappa Alpha Sorority Phi Alpha Omega Chapter graduate chapter. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

