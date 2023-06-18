OPINION| RICK FIRES: Rodeo of the Ozarks a welcomed distraction for real-world issues

The Rodeo of the Ozarks returns this week in Springdale and it couldn't come at a better time as a distraction for real-world issues.

Like most of you, I try to keep up with current events and be an informed citizen when it's time to vote. But, my goodness, stories in the newspapers and on TV can be brutal, even depressing: War in Ukraine, gas prices/food prices and, for the first time in history, the arraignment on federal charges of a former president of the United States.

Have you heard?

He's a crook: blah, blah, blah.

Witch hunt: blah, blah, blah.

My wife and I like to start each morning by watching the news on TV. But the back-and-forth and constant bickering has gotten so bad I flip the channel to the Looney Tunes cartoons, where I enjoy watching Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and my all-time favorite, Foghorn Leghorn.

My safe place, as it were.

With the country divided on so many issues, it's become harder to find an outlet outside the home where most everyone can agree. But an old-fashioned rodeo is still such a place that can unite rather than divide and that's exactly what'll happen beginning Wednesday with the 78th Rodeo of the Ozarks at Parsons Stadium in Springdale.

No one questions your patriotism at the rodeo, where the only color scheme is Red, White, and Blue.

I've conducted hundreds of interviews over the years, from discussions with millionaire professional athletes to the 15-year-old golfer I talked with last week at the Stacy Lewis Invitational. No one impresses me more on a regular basis than the rodeo cowboy, scars and all, who often arrives on the night of his event, then jumps into his truck for the next stop on the circuit, which could be hundreds of miles away. As a reporter, you better be quick because these guys can leave in a hurry.

There's plenty to enjoy each night at the Rodeo of the Ozarks, which began in 1944 and is rated by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association as one of the top five outdoor rodeos in the country. The Grand Entry into the ring kicks off the action each night with plenty of folks on horse back, followed by cute kids on sheep, a crowd-pleasing endeavor called Mutton bustin'.

You like food? Me, too, and my favorite at the rodeo is the footlong corn dog accompanied with a tall lemonade to drink.

There's plenty of serious action inside the stadium with competition for big money each night in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, and bull riding. I'm still amazed after attending the rodeo for so many years that anyone would be brave enough (crazy enough?) to jump on the back of an agitated 2,000-pound animal with horns. But bull riding is a heart-stopper that keeps fans in their seats as the last event of the night.

The rodeo clown is always entertaining and his banter with the ring announcer keeps fans engaged during slack time between events. The competition continues through Saturday night, when Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks is crowned and the four-day event concludes with a fireworks display.

Beginning Wednesday with the parade, you have an opportunity to apply blinders from the outside world and enjoy a good old-fashioned rodeo that remains an American tradition.

I'll see you there.