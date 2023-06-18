Pittman, Kennedy impress O-line target during trip

FAYETTEVILLE — Spending time with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy highlighted the official visit of offensive line target Zuri Madison.

“I loved the visit,” Madison said. “I got a couple of good things and a lot of information to make a decision. I like the coaches, Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy. They know what they're doing, and going through my recruitment I don't take that lightly.”

Madison, 6-4, 305 pounds, of Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass, has offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Miami, West Virginia, Purdue, Duke, Marshall and other programs.

He officially visited West Virginia prior to arriving in Fayetteville. He’ll wrap up his visits with one to Miami on June 23-25.

“The highlight of the trip was definitely meeting Coach Kennedy and spending time with Coach Pittman and the team,” Madison said. “That kind of showed me how the team is together. It also showed me how I can fit into the team as well, just to learn and get things from the team and the coaches.”

On3.com rates Madison as a 3-star recruit and the nation’s No. 44 offensive tackle in the 2024 class. The duo of Pittman and Kennedy made him feel at ease during his trip.

“I heard Coach Kennedy on the phone and he came down a couple of times (in the spring), but I didn't get a chance to meet Coach Pittman,” Madison said. “He's everything that they said he was. Just hearing stuff from Coach Kennedy, being able to come down here and spend time made a difference.”

Madison has a 3.5 grade-point average and is considering studying human resources in college. Pittman’s down-to-earth personality was a hit with Madison.

“He was a chill, laid-back guy, but I can also tell he cares a lot about his program and that he doesn't just offer random people to come to his school,” Madison said. “He offers people who are genuine. He's a genuine person and he's about his word.”

Arkansas looks to be in good shape with him.

“Arkansas is definitely at the top of my list,” he said. “I've got Miami next week, so it's battling it out between Miami and Arkansas. I'm looking at West Virginia as well. That last week of June is when I plan to make my decision.

“It won't be too long after the visit.”

His desire to play in the NFL will weigh heavily in his college decision.

“Between coaches and the staff, I want to know which staff will be able to take me to the next level and develop me, take my body to a different level and have the best opportunity,” he said.