PREP SOCCER: River Valley Democrat-Gazette all-area soccer team

River Valley Democrat-Gazette all-area soccer team

Olivia Reed, Sr., Alma

NOTABLE Reed earned 5A all-state honors by scoring a team-high seven goals to go with three assists this year. ... Connecting from distance was key for Reed, who had five of her goals from farther than 18 yards out with a long of 37 yards. ... She is the third player in program history to earn all-state honors, joining Alyssa Thomas and Sidney Hatley.

Presli Taylor, Sr., Alma

NOTABLE Departs the program as the all-time goal record holder with 22 in her four-year career. ... Taylor, who also is the school's all-time three-point leader in basketball, had a three-goal game against Sallisaw, Okla.