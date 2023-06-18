Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded May 22-26.

QFI-Little Rock AR, LLC to 4901 Asher Owner, LLC, Blks 12 & 13, Intercity; Ls1R & 2, Electric; Ls1-2 & 4-7, Henderson; L1, Noble; Pt Section 18-1N-12W, $13,000,000.

Riverdale Management Group, LLC to Dake OK, LLC, 2201 Brookwood Drive, Little Rock. Tracts N-2A & L-1 & Lot L-1E(R)S, Riverdale, $7,610,000.

KRL Properties, LLC to Norman Frazier, Lot C, B6, McDiarmid Replat, $1,400,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Bank Of America, NA, 12 Liverlee Lane, Little Rock. L41, Chenal Downs, $1,395,000.

High Time Ventures, LLC to Surano Properties, LLC, 760 Edgewood Drive, Maumelle. Tract 5, Cook Mountain Village Center, $1,200,000.

Douglas W. Jackson; Mary Beth Jackson; Beth B. Jackson to Matthew Dinehart; Allison Hudgens, Dinehart; Allison Hudgens Ls, 155-157 Prospect Terrace No. 2, $1,200,000.

M3 Capital, LLC to Kinsel Motors, Inc., 10624 Otter Creek East Blvd., Mabelvale. L8 Area 102, Otter Creek Industrial Park Tract A, $1,030,000.

Paul Mark White; Kassandra Capps White; The Mark & Sandy White Family Revocable Trust to David P. Proctor, III; Margaret M. Proctor; Proctor Revocable Trust, L45 B83, Chenal Valley, $910,000.

MGY, LLC to FBCLR Real Estate, LLC, Pt SW SW 27-3N-13W, $775,000.

Dustin W. Pitonyak to John Scott; Sukhmani Scott, 34 Saint Andrews Drive, Little Rock. L38 B12, Pleasant Valley, $746,000.

Susanna Moore Moldoveanu; Tudor Moldoveanu to Daniel Gonzalez; Rachelle Gietzen, 161 Pleasant Valley Drive, Little Rock. L22 B33, Pleasant Valley, $675,000.

A&H Builders, LLC to Ken Hamilton; Karen Hamilton, L39 B66, Chenal Valley, $650,000.

Stephen Norman; Eve Norman to Scott Matthew Roehrenbeck; Katherine Lea Roehrenbeck, 19 Portland Road, Little Rock. L241-R, Longlea Phase VII-A Replat, $599,999.

Martha Layne Cooke; Joseph W. Cook to Brian Johnston; Alexandra Johnston, 5 Broadview Terrace, Little Rock. L5, Broadview Terrace, $588,000.

Ted Mitchell; Amy Glasgow Mitchell; Ted And Amy Glasgow Mitchell Joint Revocable Trust to Graham Herman; Dana Herman, 2916 Woodsgate Drive, Little Rock. L62 B2, Woodlands Edge, $579,900.

John Wright Construction Co., Inc. to Wilkon Jackson; Tanya Jackson, 80 Lucia Lane, Maumelle. L1680R, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 24B Replat, $558,000.

Richard H. Yada; Barbara M. Yada (dec'd) to Vahid Tabibzadeh; Shanna Tabibzadeh, 130 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock. L14 B16, Pleasant Valley, $530,613.

Nicholas Redenius; Kristina Redenius to Brianne N. Morris; Kyle F. Gilbert, 14700 Honey Bear Drive, Little Rock. L15, Longlea X Phase 3, $515,000.

Scott Albert Korenblat; Marion Elizabeth Korenblat Revocable Trust to John Pittman, 111 Falata Circle, Little Rock. Lot D-16 B13, Chenal Valley, $492,000.

Stacey Smreker; Stacey Smreker Rinehart to Richard Scott Pace; Anne Courtney Pace, 5920 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. L1, Forest Heights Place, $485,000.

Chastity O'Neal; David O'Neal to Johnny Foster, 1623 Village Lake Drive, Little Rock. L55R, Kanis Village Replat, $484,900.

James E. Gaston to Rebecca Ward, Apt. E-302, Treetops HPR, $472,500.

Graham Herman; Dana Herman to Russell Draper, 1418 Louisiana St., Little Rock. L8 B167, Original City Of Little Rock, $470,000.

Courtney Baird; Kyle Baird to Patrick Waters; Laura Waters, 9116 Rapid Water Drive, Sherwood. L16 B12, Creekside, $462,500.

Jean-Christophe Say Lim; Sylvie Lim to Michael LaGarde; Erica LaGarde, L73, Longlea X Phase 3, $450,000.

B. Finley Vinson, Jr.; B Finley Vinson, Jr. Revocable Trust to Regal Beagle Holdings, LLC, Lot C B5, Hudson, $435,000.

Joseph Michael Perrone; Emily Stewart Perrone; The Joseph And Emily Perrone Family Trust; The Joseph And Emily Perrone Family Trust Agreement to Mark Joseph Heulitt; Effie Jean Heulitt, L61, Madison Valley, $435,000.

Charles Weatherford; Laura Weatherford; Weatherford Living Trust to Brian Thompson, 14 Red Cedar Cove, Little Rock. L92, Pebble Beach Woods, $428,000.

Ryan Holifield; Laura Holifield to Jordan Powell; Shawna Powell, 5 Fernsledge Court, Little Rock. L32, Carriage Creek Phase II, $425,000.

Harmeen Goraya to Sheila A. Shelby, L20 B3, Wildwood Ridge Phase II, $425,000.

Gary A. Evans; Patricia J. Powers-Evans (dec'd) to Tad Beene; Ashlea Beene, Ls5-6 B21, Park View, $405,000.

Scott S. Morrison to Andrew R. Cox; Abigail C. Cox, 46 Bouresse Circle, Little Rock. L30 B48, Chenal Valley, $405,000.

Mark Baker Custom Homes, Inc. to Martin W. Rindahl; Nancy A. Rindahl, 321 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock. L77 B1, Fletcher Valley, $402,000.

Mark T. Burnette; Ralph A. Hyman to Jacob B. Snowden; Amber N. Snowden, 2805 Linden St., Little Rock. L19 B7, Young's Park, $386,000.

Edifice Design, LLC to Homer L. Fairchild, Sr., 8121 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock. L28R, Kanis Village Replat Phase I, $385,500.

Daniel A. Steele; Gabriel V. Steele to Alaa Ismail; Nureldiam Abdalla, 4 Combonne Court, Little Rock. L426, St. Charles, $385,000.

Martha M. Turner Snider; Martha M. Turner Revocable Trust to Heath Hagan; Brittney Hagan, L63, Westchester Phase V-A, $375,000.

Madison J. Davis to Daniel Ladenburg; Tricia Landenburg, 2725 Emerald Cove, Sherwood. L9 B11, Stonehill Phase IV $360,000.

Lorna A Tobin; Estate Of Jennie M Maloney(dec'd) to Clara A Lofton; Clara A Lofton Irrevocable Trust L11, Millers Gardens Patio Homes, $355,000.

Southern Oaks Country Club, LLC to Cleric Capital, LLC, Pt Section 16-3N-10W, $352,000.

Marlene Walden to Meenakshisundaram Balasubramaniam, 5 Meadow View Drive, Little Rock. L3 B4, Wildwood Ridge Phase I, $347,000.

Brady Burlsworth; Kelley Burlsworth to Jarred Blake White, 9 Cedar Cove, Maumelle. L25 B2, Ridgeview Phase I, $343,000.

Jonathan Andre Pringle; Jonathan Andrew Pringle; DeJa Phonoique Pringle to Alecia Hunter; Andre Hunter, 9146 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L6 B11, Creekside, $342,500.

Heath Hagan; Brittany Hagan to Marcia Liddon, L99, St. Charles, $337,000.

Simmons Bank/Gene & Mary Jo Withrow Joint Revocable Trust to Matthew H. Lindsey, 51 Hunters Green Circle, Little Rock. L12, Hunter's Green Estates, $330,000.

Alan B. Littlefield; Summer G. Littlefield (dec'd) to Robert M. Ross; Kimberly V, Ross, 115 Red River Drive, Sherwood. L8 B33, Overbrook, $330,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc. to Tenesha Brown; Brent M. Brown, 13505 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L298, Ashley Downs Phase I, $328,869.

Matthew D. Tilley; Holly Rosanne North Tilley to Richard L. Parks, 1 Carnahan Court, Maumelle. L56, Carnahan Village, $325,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Kevin H. Raymo; Amy M. Raymo, 5404 Temperance St., Jacksonville. L10, Knotting Hill Phase I, $323,520.

Shelby Properties, LLC to Allison Alcones, 50 Dove Creek Circle, North Little Rock. L25 B17, Overbrook, $314,000.

Linda Gail Glenn; William Cottrell to DOP Properties, LLC, 3501 Oakwood Road, Apt. 1, Little Rock. Unit 1, River Hills HPR 1, $308,000.

Arkansas Natural Properties, LLC to Scott Brune; Tisha Brune, 4901 Bunker Hill Drive, North Little Rock. L22 B70, Lakewood, $303,000.

Nxt Gen Homes, LLC to Patrick Michael Fleming; Jordan Chase Williams, 13009 Arthur Lane, Little Rock. L3 B11, Gibralter Heights, $300,000.

Adam J. Wagner; Natalie Wagner to Kevin Webster Anders; Jennider Ashley Anders, L4, Millers Valley Phase I, $289,000.

Jimmy A. Crow; Debra A. Crow; The Crow Living Trust to Jeffery S. Smith; Lynn M. Smith, L7 B14, Maumelle Club Manor, $282,025.

Norma Dixon to Grace Gilbert; Cody Wilmath, L8 B2, Stonehill, $280,000.

Shirley Brewster; Betty R. Mooser Living Trust to Carlos Ordaz; Norma R Ordaz, 8 Big Stone Court, Little Rock. L55, Fawnwood, $279,900.

Edmund H. Lowry; Andrea C. Lowry to Stanley Jenkins Harris; Betty Elaine F. Harris; Katie Elaine Harris; Ignace Mugabo, 8 Lantern Hill Road, Little Rock. L345, Colony West 3rd, $270,000.

Barton Rollan Jones to Michael Nemec; Brenna Nemec, 11900 Pleasant Tree Drive, Little Rock. L21, Pleasantree 3rd, $266,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Vladimir Vojnovic, 15 Kingspark Court, Little Rock. L321, Colony West 3rd, $265,000.

CVR Global Investments, LLC to Connor Torrey; Lauren Johnson, 6 McGovern Drive, Little Rock. L16 B6, Breckenridge 1st, $265,000.

Keri Mallicoat Read; Keri Anne Mallicoat to Joey R. Dean, 1708 Point West Drive, Little Rock. L9 B7, Cherry Creek, $259,500.

Keith Simmons to Michael Denise Banks, 716 Choctaw Circle, Little Rock. L345, Briarwood, $255,000.

Carla Elizabeth Hargis to Legacy Holdings And Properties, LLC, 6705 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. L45, Cammack Woods, $250,000.

Amanda Gaines to Brian Balentine; Andrew Balentine, 69 Emerald Drive, Maumelle. L129, North Pointe, $250,000.

James M. Watson; Anne Watson to Jacqueline Johnson; Jack Nolte, 12500 Woodbury Drive, Little Rock. L30 B7, Cherry Creek, $249,900.

REI Nation, LLC to Brett David Kiley, 50 Kingspark Road, Little Rock. L201, Colony West 2nd, $245,000.

Angela Jenkins; Angela M. Holmes to Cornelius Sith, 901 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville. L4, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $245,000.

Suzanne Munson to Brandi Mojica, 8 Yazoo Cove, Maumelle. L163, Riverland, $242,000.

Brett Chapman; Roger Neil Lewis to Muize O. Lemboye, 2203 Peach Tree Drive, Little Rock. L9, Sandpiper Section A, $240,000.

Samuel Kossow to Jeana Canady; Bernard Scott, 10840 Rocky Creek Drive, Sherwood. L70, Hidden Creek, $235,000.

RLC Properties, LLC to Whitney James, 4406 Lochridge Road, North Little Rock. L9 B209, Park Hill NLR, $235,000.

Marilyn J. Roberts to David M. Blythe; Sophia R. Blythe, 822 Grosvenor Drive, Sherwood. L22, Silver Creek Phase I, $234,500.

Donald Allen Ferren; Carolaina Neal Ferren to Keith Richard Martin; Timothy Michael Hansen; Clarace C. Martin, L405, Kingwood Place; Pt S/2 SW SW 25-2N-13W, $230,000.

Cook Capitol, LLC to Marlin D. Tillman, 19 Pinecrest Lane, Maumelle. L40, Piney Cove, $225,000.

Rendal Properties Limited Partnership to Edward Dillon Reece; Abigail Marie Reece, 1515 Point West Drive, Little Rock. L233, Point West 2nd, $217,500.

Jurt E. Busch; Marquita Busch; Austin Eugene Busch; Kurt Christian Busch to Pakis Pate Real Estate Group, LLC, 4815 Lee Ave., Little Rock. L4 B1, Reutlinger, $215,000.

Nona Lee Adkins; Charles Edward Adkins (dec'd) to Elizabeth L. Cline; Joseph D. Rowland, L16 B4, Park Hill NLR, $210,000.

Vicky S. Miller to Patrick McIntire; Tasia McIntire; Seth McIntire; Brandy McIntire, Pt SW NW 10-2N-14W; Pt NW SE 8-3N-14W, $209,000.

Peerless Properties, LLC to Elizabeth Brown, 304 W. J Ave., North Little Rock. L24 B52, Park Hill NLR, $208,700.

Steven Guilmet to Nicholas Chukwuanu, 5 Oneida St., Sherwood. L441, Indianhead Lake Estates Section C, $205,000.

Okla F. Wood; James R. Wood (dec'd); James Bryan Wood to Michael McIntosh, Jr.; Nicole McIntosh, 14 Lendl Loop, Little Rock. Ls516 & L514, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B-1, $205,000.

Jasmine Hudson; Jasmine Jones to Miranda Shelton, 14013 Knighton Cove, North Little Rock. L29 B4, Stone Links, $202,000.

SFR3-000, LLC to Lauren Marie Murisa; Egide Murisa, 2022 Cumberland St., Little Rock. L8 B417, DuVal (DuVall), $200,000.

Dwain M. Hunt to Stevie Poole; Michelle Meyers, 8110 W. Republican Road, Jacksonville. Pt SE SE 29-4N-11W, $199,217.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Divas Pant; Kavita Pant, 2820 S. State St., Little Rock. L8 B20, Kimball's South Park, $197,800.

John P. Gill to Peerless Properties, LLC, Ls1-3 B49, Pulaski Heights, $192,100.

BSFR TRS III, LLC to Grayson C. Miles, 125 Shady Oak Drive, Sherwood. L13 B3, Sherwood North, $192,000.

Patricia Ann Peters; Loyd Anderson Nall to Roy Williams Dunlop; Cheryl Adas Dunlop, 5224 Greenway Drive, North Little Rock. L3 B13, Lakewood, $192,000.

Hiram K. Leaird; Nancy J. Leaird to Laura L. Trusty, L59, Stagecoach Village Tract A Phase I, $190,000.

Mountain River Group, LLC to Ashley Wallace, 14025 Mountain River Drive, Maumelle. L3R, Mountain River, $189,200.

James R. Lowe; Courtney Mykala Lowe to Kevin Washington, 25 Deer Creek Drive, Sherwood. L41, Deer Creek Phase I, $185,000.

Tanner Capital Holdings, LLC to Randolph Francis King, II; Hannah J. Stump, 4805 N. Cypress St., North Little Rock. L12 B66, Park Hill NLR, $181,000.

Kevin J. Kalkward; Mary Kalkwarf to Benjamin Ernest Stahl; Dalra Janeal Stahl, 6901 Archwood Drive, Little Rock. L9, Maryton Park, $180,000.

David E. Sparrow, Sr.; Jane Sparrow Wiley to Jennifer Lee Ann Emerson, Pt E/2 SE 25-4N-11W; Tract 21, Elbow Estates, $180,000.

BJR Group, Inc. to Shannon Miller, 4600 N. Vine St., North Little Rock. L35-A B64, Park Hill NLR, $180,000.

Jared Evan M. Moore to Krishna Vellanki, 2404 Romine Road, Little Rock. L580, Twin Lakes Section H, $180,000.

Dignity Centers Of Arkansas to Tim David Lassiter; Angela Lassiter, 4424 West Drive, North Little Rock. L88, Pleasnat View N-1, $175,000.

Steven Membreno; Pamela K. Membreno; Pamela K. Byrd to Pacey Jane Amos, 24 Warwick Road, Little Rock. L6 B6, Breckenridge 1st, $175,000.

Rylwell, LLC to Arkansas Children's Hospital, L7 B409, Lincoln, $175,000.

Barbara P. Shirley; Jimmie C. Shirley (dec'd) to Arkansas Natural Properties, LLC, L5, Silver Creek Phase I, $171,000.

Laura Ann Baker to Joe H. Cook, Jr.; Bernice Cook, 105 Greencrest Drive, Little Rock. L21, West Acres, $171,000.

Piney Creek Properties, LLC to Yolanda Matisha Sims, 7711 Rebecca Drive, Little Rock. Pt NE SE 2-1S-13W, $169,999.

Marvin's Garden, LLC to Nikhil Gupta, 49 Saxony Circle, Little Rock. L24, Allendale, $169,900.

Michael A. Pruss; Theresa J. Pruss to William Isaac Traylor, 5624 Applewood Drive, North Little Rock. L37, Tanglewood, $169,000.

Tanner Capital Holdings, LLC to MEO, LLC, 119 E. A Ave., North Little Rock. L15 B21, Park Hill NLR, $169,000.

Nicole A. Nark to Alex N. Lashley, 19 Point West Circle, Little Rock. L9, Point West, $167,000.

Rew Properties, LLC to Joshua Woodley; Daisy Gomez-Diaz, 1865 S. Izard St., Little Rock. L3 B11, Weldon E. Wright, $165,000.

George Garrett; Mary Garrett to Kaitlin E. Kossow; Samuel Kossow, 3633 Idlewild Ave., North Little Rock. L58 B5, Park Hill NLR, $165,000.

Julie M. Kennedy to Steven J. Ronza, L4, Mills Mountain Estates Replat, $160,000.

Anne Hart Woods to Brandon Leonard Jones, 17 Glenmere Drive, Little Rock. L467, Broadmoor, $159,500.

Jeffrey Pipkin to Cameron Williams, 15315 Garot Blvd., North Little Rock. Tract W-1, Panther Mountain Unrecorded, $150,000.