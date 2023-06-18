Reaves brothers set to host camps

Both Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and his brother Spencer Reaves, a guard for Brose Bamberg in Germany's professional league, still know how to relax.

"All I've been doing for the past three weeks is golfing every day," said Austin, who's less than a month removed from helping lead the Lakers to the NBA Western Conference finals. "Just trying to decompress a little bit and have some fun. It was a long, long year for us. With the preseason games that we played, it think it was 105 games total for us. So I've been just trying to get away from the game a little bit and try to enjoy myself at the same time because the season can be pretty grueling."

That's par for the course for Austin and Spencer, who know all too well about the grind of a long season. But while the two have gotten a chance to enjoy some down time, neither has strayed far from a gym, not with a noteworthy event on deck.

The Reaves brothers, who both played at Cedar Ridge High School in Newark, are set to host three basketball camps in the state for third-12th graders over the next six days, with the first one kicking off today and Tuesday at the Cabot Freshman Academy. The location will then move to the Valley View Multipurpose Building in Jonesboro on Wednesday and Thursday before they wrap up the week with sessions Friday and Saturday at Lyon College in Batesville.

Both Spencer and Austin revealed that putting on a camp for youngsters was something they'd talked about doing for years and admitted that holding them in multiple sites this year is exciting. But there were a few roadblocks beforehand that forced them to put their idea on hold for a while.

Spencer has been playing overseas since 2018, so there was nothing standing in the way of him promoting such a camp. However, things were a bit different in Austin's case.

"We got a chance to do it last year, but it was only at Lyon College," Spencer said. "With the [name, image, likeness] stuff that's going on now, you can put your name on things, but we couldn't market Austin as a basketball player back when he was in college. We couldn't put his name on any flyers or anything, plus him even having the time to do it when he was at Wichita State and Oklahoma. ... It was tough.

"But with him out of college, we're able to put his name on it, and he's able to have a little bit more free time. As an NBA player, you can kind of pick and choose where you want to be in the offseason a lot of times and take your breaks whenever you see fit."

Idle time was something that the Reaves' duo didn't have much of this past year.

Spencer's fifth professional season of international basketball ended early last month. But according to the 27-year-old, who's averaged nearly 13 points per game for his career and shot nearly 50% from the field during the 2022-23 campaign, play was non-stop.

"Practice or games, man our season was seven or eight months in itself," he said. "But things went well. Of course, I started out originally in Spain when I first started playing five years ago, but being in Germany, it's a little different. In America, college basketball and NBA basketball, it varies some, but it's generally the same. But it's weird internationally how with every different country you go to, the style can change.

"It took me a little bit last year to get use to the German style of playing."

There was also an adjustment period for Austin after he signed a standard NBA contract just before the 2021-22 season with arguably the league's most prestigious franchise, but he's taken off considerably since then.

After scoring just over seven points per game with the Lakers in his first year, Austin blossomed this season, averaging 13 points, 3.4 assists and 3 rebounds. The 25-year-old, who was inserted into the starting lineup permanently in March, was even better during the postseason.

On a team led by the NBA's all-time leading scorer in LeBron James and a perennial all-star player in Anthony Davis, Austin averaged 16 points, 4.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds in the playoffs and took center stage on numerous occasions to help the Lakers reach the Western Conference finals until losing to eventual champion Denver.

That, in itself, was telling for the second-year player, who scored in double figures in 15 of the Lakers' 16 playoff games and had seven games with at least 21 points. His ascension has made him one of the most sought-after restricted free agents this summer, which will likely allow him to receive a huge contract offer.

Yet, that's not necessarily at the forefront for Austin, who reportedly is close to finalizing a seven-figure deal for a signature shoe – the Rigorer AR1. He reflected on what transpired this past season with the Lakers, but he's not interested in resting on his laurels.

He know he's got more work to do.

"It was a good year for us, although it didn't end the way we wanted it to," Austin said. "But you know, you've got to continue to put the work in and improve. It's basically going to be the same thing like it is every other summer for me. I'm taking some time off now, but I just recently started back lifting again, and I know I'll get back in the gym pretty soon.

"But my goal is to just get better every day. For me and Spencer both, we want to just find things that we didn't do well last year on the court and make them a strong suit for us. We want to get better all in all."

That's precisely the Reaves brothers' objective this week during their camp. Their intent is to help those participating improve on their overall game, starting with what is expected to be an energetic bunch in Cabot.

"I just remember growing up, and there was a Lyon College camp that me and Spencer used to go to almost every year," Austin said. "Just the fun we had there and the things that we learned were great. Now we want to give these kids an opportunity to be around players. We've got a lot of guys coming in that know the game and people that can help teach them the game instead of just rolling the balls out and hooping.

"Teaching the game is the main thing we want to do, and it's great for us to be able to expand and have it in multiple locations where you can reach more kids."