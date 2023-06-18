River Valley Eats: Kat Robinson says even the pizza at Alligator Ray’s tastes like Louisiana





Cajun pizza? For the city of Altus, heart of Arkansas' viticultural region, it's a dish that might not seem like it belongs -- but it so very much does.

Alligator Ray's Cajun Sports Bar stands on the south side of the Altus town square, across from its compact city park. The bright red building at 109 W. Main St. is home to an oversized sports bar packed with huge TV screens, a stage, and plenty of Louisiana lagniappe along its walls.

Among the delights you will find on the menu are pastas, traditional Cajun dishes and po'boy sandwiches, and a selection of pizzas -- the latter undoubtedly inspired by the very small number of restaurants in the community. Fortunately, there's no skimping here.

I've tried three of the different pizzas on the menu now and have found them delightful. Pizzas come in a personal 7-inch and a standard 12-inch. The usual red sauced pies are exactly what you might expect -- but the specialty offerings lean into the other flavors on the menu, with a pink sauce, the Alligator Ray's Cajun Sauce, tinted with garlic and hot sauce. Both the grilled chicken and the Bayou Deluxe (the signature house pie with shrimp, crawfish and crabmeat) come with the pink sauce plus red and green bell pepper slivers, a nice touch. The Bayou Deluxe is definitely my favorite. The crust is a bit crispier than the average pie.

The same sauce is used on another signature item on the menu, the Mardi Gras Pasta, which incorporates shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat and grilled chicken in the sauce tossed with rotini and shaved Parmesan, The heat of this dish builds from first bite; it's not super spicy, but it will induce a haze of sweat on your brow. It's also a considerable portion, which really could very easily be shared. It comes with a side salad and your choice of homemade dressing -- blue cheese, thousand island and ranch are amongst the offerings. The blue cheese is incredibly chunky and thick.

Appetizers include fried gator bites, bacon and sausage stuffed jalapeno peppers, barbecue shrimp, a chicken and pepper jack stuffed sausage from Gretna, La., and pork and rice boudin from Scott, La. There are also hand-stuffed mushrooms filled with crabmeat and coated with seasoned breading that are quite addictive.

The children's menu, a place where so many restaurants revert to corn dogs and chicken fingers, is refreshingly tied to the rest of the items offered, with child-sized portions of catfish, shrimp, and pizza offered with fries.

Po'boys include shrimp, meatloaf, gator, catfish and an Italian with Canadian bacon, pepperoni and cheese. There's also a full bar menu available. The one thing Alligator Ray's doesn't seem to have is a dessert menu, perhaps because of the size of the entrees. It seemed odd to have so much Louisiana fare on the menu and to not have a bread pudding, but that may simply come down to not having any more space in the bellies of those who drop by this amusing pub.

Information: 468-2237.

Kat Robinson's latest book, "The Great Arkansas Pie Book," is available nationwide. The book, which contains 248 recipes for pie and pie crust from Arkansas restaurants, home cooks and historical sources, is available at location and franchise bookstores across the state.

Appetizers at Alligator Ray's include hand-stuffed mushrooms filled with crabmeat and coated with seasoned breading. Columnist Kat Robinson calls them "quite addictive." (Courtesy Photo/Kat Robinson)





