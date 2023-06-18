Robert Bruce Burns: Director of Walton Family Foundation’s Home Region Program embraces innovative, community-driven solutions

Ever since Robert Burns joined the Walton Family Foundation a couple of years ago as director of its Home Region Program, big things have been happening.

For one, the foundation broke ground on a $31 million food hub in Springdale called the Market Center of the Ozarks. It also launched significant efforts to address regional issues of affordability, such as the rising cost of housing in Northwest Arkansas. And Burns has led the implementation of the foundation's new 2025 strategy in the home region.

Before arriving to Arkansas, Burns earned more than 25 years of experience in workforce housing, philanthropy, community development and governmental affairs, most recently focusing on financial inclusion and economic empowerment in his role as senior vice president of Citi in Washington, D.C.

Now