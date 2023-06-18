Roy Decker, architect of Springdale’s new Criminal Justice Center, explains symbolism in building’s features

SPRINGDALE -- Roy Decker imagined the new city administration building as a light for residents.

Decker, a principal with the Duvall Decker architectural firm in Jackson, Miss., designed the building, and the work of Milestone Construction of Springdale is nearly finished.

The Criminal Justice Center is the fulfillment of 2018's $36 million bond dedicated to building a new home for most city departments.

City offices will move into the new building at 201 Spring St. over the next month, said Colby Fulfer, the mayor's chief of staff.

"It's fluid," he said. The contractor is still waiting for furniture to arrive for some offices, he said.

The