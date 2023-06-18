Schwarber’s single in 12th extends Philly’s streak

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Cristopher Sanchez had everything going right in his return to the majors until a comebacker glanced off his pitching hand and he had to exit earlier than planned.

Seven pitchers later, the Phillies bullpen held on and Philadelphia got the big hit from Kyle Schwarber.

He delivered a go-ahead single in the 12th and the Phillies beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive win.

X-rays on Sanchez's hand were negative and Manager Rob Thomson expects him to make his next start.

"Really if that ball didn't go off his hand he would have gone back out there," Thomson said. "He was fantastic, he really was, pumping strikes."

In the 12th, Cristian Pache began on second base and scored on Schwarber's first hit of the day, off Ken Waldichuk (1-5). Bryson Stott hit a tying single in the sixth and go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, only for the A's to tie it in the bottom half.

Andrew Vasquez (2-0), Philadelphia's seventh pitcher, struck out the final two A's in the 10th then gave up Carlos Perez's tying double in the 11th. He earned the victory as the Phillies won their sixth in seven and 12th of their last 14 following a five-game losing streak.

Jeff Hoffman earned his second career save and first since 2020 with Colorado, finishing the 3-hour, 27-minute game.

CUBS 3, ORIOLES 2 Justin Steele (7-2) pitched five innings of two-run ball in his return from the injured list, and Chicago got its fifth consecutive win by beating Baltimore.

PADRES, 2, RAYS 0 Blake Snell (3-6) struck out 12 over six dominant innings against his former team to lead San Diego past Tampa Bay. Juan Soto hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Manny Machado drove in a run with an infield single off starter Zach Eflin (8-3) after the Padres opened the inning with three consecutive bunts.

REDS 10, ASTROS 3 Jonathan India hit a two-run home run and Will Benson had three hits and two RBI to power surging Cincinnati over Houston and to its seventh consecutive win.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 10, ROCKIES 2 Matt Olson hit a first-inning grand slam and home run-happy Atlanta defeated Colorado and won its fifth in a row.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 0 Wade Miley pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and Joey Wiemer homered for the second consecutive game to lead Milwaukee past Pittsburgh.

CARDINALS 5, METS 3 Adam Wainwright (3-1) pitched into the seventh inning for his 198th win, Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run home run and St. Louis snapped a six-game losing streak by beating New York.

GIANTS 15, DODGERS 0 LaMonte Wade and J.D. Davis each homered and drove in five runs as San Francisco routed Los Angeles.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 2 Braxton Garrett (3-2) pitched six strong innings, Bryan De La Cruz had a two-run single and Miami won its third in a row by beating Washington.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 4, BLUE JAYS 2 Josh Jung and Jonah Heim hit back-to-back home runs, Adolis Garcia had his MLB-leading 10th outfield assist among three defensive gems and Texas beat Toronto.

ROYALS 10, ANGELS 9 Samad Taylor hit a walk-off single in his MLB debut and Kansas City snapped a 10-game losing streak by beating Los Angeles.

TWINS 2, TIGERS 0 Minnesota's bullpen teamed up for a three-hitter, and Alex Kirilloff delivered an RBI single in a breakthrough fifth inning to lead the Twins to a victory over Detroit.

WHITE SOX 4, MARINERS 3 (11) Zach Remillard's base hit in the ninth inning scored the tying run, his RBI single with two outs in the 11th gave Chicago the lead, and the White Sox rallied to beat Seattle.