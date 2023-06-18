Shootout of the South report

Walker, Bryant take title

Jordan Walker shuffled his feet and locked onto his receiver.

The Bryant junior quarterback then passed over the middle for a touchdown. Walker’s decisive throw clinched a 32-21 win over Little Rock Christian in the annual 7-on-7 Shootout of the South on Saturday evening in Little Rock.

Walker won the tournament’s Top Gun, the award given for most outstanding quarterback. He bested Warriors senior quarterback Walker White, a 4-star Auburn commit who threw two interceptions during the championship game.

“He’s learning on the run,” Bryant Coach Quad Sanders said. “He’s growing every play. Not every series, but every play he’s learning something new. He needs to just keep progressing, and he’s doing a good job [with that]. He’s a student of the game.” Sanders also said he thinks the win will be a stepping stone for next season despite an offseason of massive coaching staff turnover. The first-year coach re-joined the program after Buck James left the Hornets for Conway after winning five straight state championships.

Sanders originally was set to debut as a head coach at Jonesboro, but he left once the Hornets’ job opened up two months later.

“This is big, because it’s a confidence booster,” Sanders said. “It shows our guys we can fight through adversity. We were in every kind of game you can think of. We were down 14 again the game before. We started this game behind. Then we were able to fight through a couple of tough calls and pull out the win.” Walker said having Sanders around was a “sigh of relief.” The junior quarterback wants to use the rest of the offseason to let the game come to him and settle in more on offense.

“I want to make sure the game slows down for me,” Walker said. “It helps me to get the ball out of my hands a lot quicker and it just slows down my mental process.” Sanders said it was great to find his first Southwest Shootout championship win as Bryant’s head coach, but says his team “still has a long way to go.” The first-year head coach wants to see more from his team this summer and carry more momentum into the fall.

“As my first time head coach and to be able to come out with a win, this is actually good,” Sanders said. “It’s better for our team and better for the young guys. … Out here it’s about finding guys who contribute. We’ve got a lot of guys, and if we can get all those guys to step up and contribute during the season, we’ll be fine.”

More consistency

After finishing the 2022 season in disappointing fashion, North Little Rock quarterback Tyson Bradden says his team has a chip on its shoulder.

He’s used that as motivation to get into the gym and work on his game.

“I’ve been watching a lot of film,” Bradden said. “I’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room and facilities playing after practice. I’ve been training, working with the guys. A lot of time off and on the field for sure.” Bradden is entering his junior year. He said he’s worked most on tightening his spiral and staying calm in the pocket when under pressure, two facets of his game that he struggled with last season.

“I’m making sure I have my elbow more tucked in,” Bradden said. “I don’t want to be side-arming [the football]. I’ve got various pocket drills. My trainer played quarterback in the Canadian [Football] League, and I work with him around two to three times a week.

“I just want to go out there and work when everybody’s asleep. I want to work hard because I feel like you’re not going to get better sitting in your bed all day. “ Bradden also said he feels the Charging Wildcats have a chance to be one of the top contenders in the state, even if they’re coming off a disappointing season.

“We get a lot of disrespect because we had one bad year,” Bradden said. “We’re going to come in, and we’re going to have a better season next year.”

Family matters

It didn’t take long after John David White decided that his playing career was over that he wanted to get into coaching anyway he could.

So he went to Little Rock Christian and asked if they had any job openings that would also allow him to work with the football team.

White now works with elementary school students at Little Rock Christian and wide receivers with its football team — of which his younger brother, Walker, is the quarterback.

John David was a two-year starter for Little Rock Christian’s biggest rival, Pulaski Academy, in 2017-18. He walked on at the University of Arkansas before transferring to the University of Central Arkansas in 2022.

White joined the Warriors at the Shootout of the South as he prepares for his first season on the other side of the player-coach relationship.

“It’s been really fun to just talk to [Walker] and just being able to work with him and the receivers and all the guys,” he said. “It’s been a really big blessing, and I’m just really happy to be back in the game and coaching, and just [putting] what I’ve learned back onto the guys.” Other than the obvious familial connection, Little Rock Christian Coach Eric Cohu said he’s enjoyed what White has brought to the program so far.

“He was such a phenomenal player,” Cohu said. “It helps having that good a player that’s able to help us out offensively. And so it’s been nice having him around.” Walker White is a consensus 4-star, top-10 quarterback nationally. He and his brother have always talked football, but he said having J.D. around has been an immense help.

“I love it,” Walker said. “He’s been teaching me all about the receiver perspective. I feel like I’ve been learning a lot from him about timing and just what receivers look for and how to make it easier on them. I’ve been loving to work with my brother. It’s been so much fun.” Walker plans to enroll early at Auburn, where is committed to play football, so he’s making the most of the new situation.

“I’ll be gone from the fam here in about six months,” Walker said. “And so any time spent with the family and with all my buddies is time well spent.”

Settled in

When Harding Academy left the Shootout of the South in 2022, it carried the weight of an 0-7 record over two days of competition.

On Saturday, the Wildcats finished pool play 3-2 and before losing to Little Rock Christian in the first round of the winner’s bracket.

A large factor in Harding Academy’s listless performance at last year’s Shootout of the South was who was taking snaps at quarterback.

Sophomore Owen Miller had only taken a handful of varsity snaps and was still unsure if he would be the starter come fall.

Since then, he’s thrown for 3,677 yards and 38 touchdowns, set the state record for completion percentage in a season at 79.1%, led the Wildcats to the Class 4A state championship game and was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassmen of the Year.

“I’ve had the whole offseason, knowing that I’m going to be the quarterback,” Miller said. “Having a year under my belt, it’s kicked up my confidence. I just have a lot more fun with it. Last year, I was more worried about pressure. I still feel pressure, but I’m just having more fun.” Part of that fun was connecting with fellow rising junior Endy McGalliard.

The 6-3 wideout finished his sophomore season with 781 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He’s put on 17 pounds of muscle, and both Miller and Coach Neil Evans said it’s showing.

“Me and Endy, you know, we have good chemistry,” Miller said. “Endy, he’s put on [17] pounds of muscle, so that’s really helped. He’s got those long arms and can get just about any ball that’s in the right radius.”



