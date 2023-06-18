Singers from four continents bring voices to Opera in the Ozarks





"If you have watched any TV or gone to a movie in the last 100 years, you have heard opera," Nancy Preis begins her sales pitch. "Opera music has been used in countless commercials, TV shows and movies and will be very familiar to you even if you have never heard a whole opera.

"AND," she continues, "there are 400 years of operas to choose from! This year, all three of our productions are related to farms or rural life, hence our season title, 'Farm Fresh Opera.' Two of the operas are comedies, and the third is a coming-of-age story.