Texas DB has successful UA visit leading up to decision

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has one commitment from an Aledo, Texas, defensive back and hopes to add a second defensive back in target Chris Johnson II.

Johnson, 6-1, 175 pounds, visited Fayetteville in March and made an official visit to Arkansas this weekend with his teammate and Razorbacks commitment Jaden Allen.

Hanging out with Allen, Sam Pittman, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson was a hit with Johnson.

“It was cool being out with Jaden again, being out here with Coach Woodson and Coach Wilson,” Johnson said. “Seeing all the coaches again and talking to Coach Pittman again, going through all the meetings and film session and all that [was good].”

Allen has been in his ear to be a Razorback.

“Like I said before, playing with a childhood friend in college would be a really big deal,” Johnson said. “For it to be a dream that could become a reality is a really big deal.”

Johnson, who has offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Boston College, Louisville, Tulane, Duke, Utah State and other schools, is rated a 4-star recruit by On3.com, the No. 31 cornerback and No. 285 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

He said the highlight of the trip was spending time with the coaches and a Razorbacks freshman cornerback.

“Definitely hanging out with the coaches again and hanging out with the host Jaylon Braxton again,” he said. “Hanging out with Jaylon, of course. The film session was really cool. Talking to the coaches was a really cool experience.”

He was accompanied by his mother and his father, who played defensive back at Louisville and in the NFL. He appreciates having a father who played at the highest level.

“My dad didn't have an ordinary route. [I am] coming from someone who had to take the back door,” he said. “Coming from the JUCO route then Louisville, when he told me trust the process, it really meant something. Coming from someone that had to actually trust the process and work to where he got, it just means a little difference.”

Johnson recorded 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 7 pass breakups and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior for the Class 5A Division I state champion Bearcats. He feels wanted at Arkansas.

”Oh, most definitely. They’ve always been showing love since the beginning,” Johnson said. “Since I first got my relationship with Coach Wilson. Coach Pittman, Coach Wilson, even other coaches always sending me letters, all showing me love. That is pretty cool.”

He plans to make his college decision July 4 and will choose from Arkansas, Arizona State and Oregon.

He has also officially visited Arizona State and has plans to do the same with Oregon on June 21-23. He recently made an unofficial visit to see the Ducks.