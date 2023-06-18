The big 75

The Junior League of North Little Rock celebrated its 75th anniversary with Pearls on the Plaza on June 3 at Argenta Plaza.

Saxophonist Jacques Courtney entertained guests as they arrived, and Rodney Block and The Collective performed later on.

There was a silent auction and a wine pull. Décor included paintings by local artists and Christmas trees decorated in pearl and Razorback themes.

Junior League of North Little Rock members have provided more than 2,000 volunteer hours in fiscal year 2022-23. The organization leads initiatives and partners with the North Little Rock Police Department, Heaven's Loft, North Little Rock School District and other organizations.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh