Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Essay/Opinion

The ‘local dad’ pre-celebrates his five year as a stepfather

by ARTHUR PAUL BOWEN Special to the Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:28 a.m.


If I'm doing the math right, in August I will celebrate my fifth year of participation in the holy and honorable estate of matrimony. Which means I will have been a stepfather for the same amount of time by operation of law and through no particular worthiness.

So today is my fourth Father's Day to the limited extent the holiday even applies to me at all.

After all, one could make the argument, as I think I have, that being a stepfather to adult children is to have an exceedingly tenuous relationship with the actual concept of fatherhood.

Print Headline: ‘Local dad’ marks his 5 years as stepfather early

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT