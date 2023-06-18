The ‘local dad’ pre-celebrates his five year as a stepfather





If I'm doing the math right, in August I will celebrate my fifth year of participation in the holy and honorable estate of matrimony. Which means I will have been a stepfather for the same amount of time by operation of law and through no particular worthiness.

So today is my fourth Father's Day to the limited extent the holiday even applies to me at all.

After all, one could make the argument, as I think I have, that being a stepfather to adult children is to have an exceedingly tenuous relationship with the actual concept of fatherhood.