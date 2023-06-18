Time for repairs and upgrades at NLR Boys & Girls Clubs unit

Things are pretty busy on this Wednesday morning at the Jim Wetherington Unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas in North Little Rock.

Less than a month earlier, on May 11, the unit celebrated its 100th anniversary and, just as in generations before, the space is being readied for the start of summer programs. About 175 children a day will swim, play basketball and volleyball, take classes, get tutored, go on field trips, learn leadership skills and enjoy other programming at the space during summer break, says unit director Dedra Hood. In the school year, about 125 children come to Wetherington each day.

Cost for membership is $75 during school year and $150 for the summer.

"This is for the whole community," says Vanessa Russell, director of development for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas. "There are plenty of working parents out there who would probably love to know that for $75 for the entire school year their child has not just after-school care but access to sports, mentoring and programs that teach leadership and development skills."

At the Wetherington Unit this morning are Fred Roberson, vice chairman of the Boys & Girls Clubs, and Gary Dean, a longtime member of the North Little Rock Boys & Girls Club Foundation Board.

As a boy in the early '60s, Roberson was a regular at the club where he played basketball, shot pool and swam.

"I grew up in Levy," he says. "My mother worked at J.C. Penney on Main Street, really close to City Hall. I would hang around there until the club opened at 9 o'clock and I'd walk across the viaduct and hang out here."

Children nowadays still find fun and learning opportunities at the unit.

"You come here and watch a school bus pull up after school and watch 40 children running in here smiling and happy to have a place to go," Dean says. "That's what it's all about."

The unit has between six and eight staff members, depending on the time of year.

"There's a common misconception in the community that the Boys & Girls Clubs are a place for kids to play basketball after school," says Roberson, a retired financial adviser. "They're not aware of all the programming that the staff delivers to the kids on a regular basis. The staff members really care about the kids."

CLUB LEGEND

Little Rock native Wetherington, the building's namesake, graduated from Little Rock Central High School and played football for the University of Arkansas, Roberson says. He was hired in 1960 as the assistant director of the club, which was then the North Little Rock Boys Club and became executive director the next year, serving in that post until his death 1998, Roberson says.

The Wetherington Unit, which is one of five Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arkansas locations, has produced four National Youth of the Year winners.

"Jim became something of a legend in the Boys and Girls Club organization nationally," Roberson says. "No other club in the country has had more than three Youth of the Year winners. He was highly respected in the national organization."

Dean remembers attending a convention with Wetherington in the '90s.

"His accomplishments were remarkable. We would go to different things where they were teaching about board development and fundraising and people would think that Jim was there to teach them. He was quite famous, and deservedly so."

The current 50,000-square-foot building was opened in 1972 after the original building burned in 1969. The unit houses a pair of basketball courts, a pool, classrooms, play areas and other spaces for the young people who take part in its programs. Alas, there are repairs that need to be made, including to the pool, which has been out of commission for several years.

"We'd really like to get the pool back up and going," Russell says. "That's where so many children over there learn to swim. It needs some work and that's one of the top things on our list to get repaired."

Dean, a retired architect, is helping plan out the repairs and improvements.

"The staff here has done a remarkable job of keeping things together," he says. "But there comes a point with a 50-year-old building where Band-Aids only work for so long."

Among the problems are a leaky roof and moisture damage to one of the basketball courts.

"We have to get water away from the building more effectively," Dean says. "We've got to fix the pool, we've got to fix the roof, we've got to replace the floors, we've go to paint and get some more lighting. There's a lot to do."

One obvious recent change to the outside of the building is the new mural painted by Kevin Kresse, who also went to the club as a kid, on the north wall.

The painting is going to be "like a neon sign," Russell says. "People who have been driving past that facility every day for years will realize that there is something going on there. It needs to show on the outside what we have going on inside, and it's really quite a lot."

There are plans for a capital campaign to raise money needed for the repairs, Roberson says. In the meantime, those interested in donating can visit bgcofca.com.