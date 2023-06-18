Top LB prospect likes what he sees at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Bradley Shaw, one of the nation’s top linebackers, came away impressed with his first trip to Fayetteville this weekend.

He spent about 48 hours on his official visit to Arkansas.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Travis Williams made him feel good about the program.

“It was amazing to finally get up and see the place, talk to Coach T-Will, Coach Pittman. It was nice,” Shaw said.

Shaw, 6-0, 220, of Hoover, Ala., has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Stanford, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, South Carolina, Tennessee and other programs.

He enjoyed talking with Pittman and his wife Jamie at dinner.

“It was just a regular conversation, just talking to us like a regular person,” Shaw said. “Not talking football, just getting to know us, our parents and family members. That's really big.”

He’s being recruited by Williams, special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and defensive analyst-assistant linebackers coach Jake Trump.



Arkansas surprised him after seeing what the school had to offer.

“I’m from Alabama,” he said. “I don't really know anything about Arkansas. I've seen them play, but the coaches were telling us the people around here are all about football. They love the Hogs.”

Shaw said Arkansas is one of his top schools, along with Mississippi State, Alabama and Auburn. On3.com rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 13 linebacker and No. 177 overall recruiting in the nation in the class of 2024.

He has been selected to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 7. His player host, linebacker, Jordan Crook showed him a good time.

“He wasn't really trying to sell me on Arkansas. He just wanted me to have a good time,” Shaw said.

He and Williams had a film session during the trip.

“It's the same stuff I'm doing in high school,” he said. “I'd be doing the same thing here, so it'd be a smooth transition. They run the same defense we run in high school, so it'd be easy.”

He plans to make his decision once he’s done with his official visits.

“Next week, I'm not going anywhere,” said Shaw, who has officially visited Notre Dame. “Then I'll probably go to Auburn and Alabama.”