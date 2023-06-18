Tornado in River Valley causes damage early Sunday





Strong storms cut through parts of Arkansas early Sunday, including a tornado in the River Valley.

The tornado was confirmed by radar between 1 and 1:30 a.m. near Scranton in Logan County, according to a tweet by the National Weather Service in Little Rock. Chicken houses were destroyed, barns were damaged, and trees fell on houses and cars, the weather service reported.

It's unclear whether any injuries occurred as a result of the storm. Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey did not immediately return a phone message left for him Sunday afternoon.

Additional details on the tornado -- including its strength and how far it traveled -- were unavailable as of early afternoon Sunday. A person in the Little Rock weather service office said a survey team was still out assessing the damage.

The storm also left thousands without power, according to the website PowerOutage.us. As of noon Sunday, more than 10,000 customers in the River Valley still lacked power, including 4,170 in Sebastian County and 2,689 in Logan County, the website reported.

A separate storm moved across Oklahoma and into Northwest Arkansas early Sunday, with the weather service reporting wind gusts of 70-80 mph along the way. It mainly affected Benton County, starting about 1:30 a.m.



