Track produces fast times, quicker tempers

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. -- The venue that bills itself as "America's National Park of Speed" is delivering faster times after its first repaving in nearly three decades.

It's also producing a bit more frustration.

Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport earned the pole position for today's IndyCar Series race at Road America by posting a fastest lap of 1 minute, 40.1945 seconds on this 14-turn, 4.014-mile road course. That's over 4 1/2 seconds faster than the time Alexander Rossi ran to earn the pole for last year's event.

Pato O'Ward qualified second and was followed in order by points leader Alex Palou, defending Road America champion Josef Newgarden and Rossi.

Yet even Herta acknowledged afterward the challenges caused by this sprawling Wisconsin course's first repaving since 1995. Drivers have discovered they're in serious trouble if they go even slightly off course.

"For me, it's a very strange feeling at the wheel," Herta said. "I think it shows by how many guys have been kind of trickling off the track, just having weird spins."

The situation caused some tempers to boil over.

A tumultuous Saturday morning practice session featuring five red flags, including a crash that resulted in reigning IndyCar champion Will Power shoving six-time series champion Scott Dixon.

"This track's terrible when you go off it," Power said after qualifying 22nd in the 27-person field. "They do a terrible job here. They need to pick up their game. Any way you go off, you almost break your back every time. I've done it a couple of times this weekend. Need a kick in the butt for this place."

The changes also brought praise from some drivers.

O'Ward said that "it's been a real joy to drive this new repaved track" while adding that it also creates some challenges that make it tough to predict exactly how today's race will go.

"There's maybe a lane-and-a-half of, like, very high grip," O'Ward said. "But you go off of that, and it's like ice. I think that's also why there's just been a lot of excursions. You miss it by just a tad, and it's like, 'What happened to the car?' "

POWER'S TOUGH DAY

Power's issues began during Saturday morning's practice.

Dixon had spun on course and re-entered the track ahead of Romain Grosjean and power. Dixon allowed enough room for Grosjean to get by, but as Power approached the gap closed and Power couldn't avoid hitting Dixon.

The two cars spun off course and Power slammed into a concrete wall. Power then got out of his car, exchanged words with Dixon and shoved him in the chest.

"Scott moved abruptly and I was coming," Power said. "It's a very unfortunate incident. Nothing I could really do there. Didn't expect him to move."

Dixon acknowledged he was at fault.

"Didn't realize Power was even there," Dixon said. "I'm really sorry for him and obviously his team. Mistake on my behalf."

Power was still upset Saturday afternoon. His anger wasn't solely directed at Dixon.

"Grosjean is a piece of crap, if you saw what he did in practice," Power said. "He needs a punch in the face."