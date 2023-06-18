UA names Bodenhamer Fellowship recipients

Six incoming freshmen have been selected as recipients of Bodenhamer Fellowships at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The 2023 Bodenhamer Fellows are:

Eliana Adamos of Harrison. Adamos, a graduate of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences, and the Arts in Hot Springs, plans to major in engineering.

Salvador Barraza Delbarco of Fayetteville. Delbarco, a graduate of Fayetteville High School, plans to major in biology.

Jessica Doss of Little Rock. Doss is a graduate of Little Rock Central High School and plans to major in chemistry in college.

Benjamin Hollis of Hot Springs. A graduate of Lakeside High School, he plans to major in chemistry.

Rylee Myers of Harrison. Myers, a Harrison High School graduate, plans to major in engineering.

Zain Rana of Fort Smith. Rana is a graduate of Southside High School and he plans to major in biology.

The Bodenhamer Fellowship is one of the most prestigious scholarships the university offers to undergraduates. Each fellow is awarded up to $80,000 over the four-year course of their education. The fellowship largely covers tuition, fees, books, room and board, and other academic expenses, providing students the freedom to pursue original research, study abroad, service learning and other academic interests.

"The incoming class of Bodenhamer Fellows dazzles in the theater of academic inquiry and community engagement," said Lynda Coon, dean of the Honors College, in a news release.

"Eliana Adamos brings to the U of A campus a research project gauging the biological consequences of metals exhibiting the oligodynamic effect. Biologist Salvador Barraza Delbarco is eager to launch a research profile on the variety of birdlife in Mexico. Jessica Doss combines skills in classical Indian dance and robotics. Ben Hollis already has a proven track record in philanthropy aimed to cancer research. Rylee Myers has engaged in medical research at Washington University in St. Louis. Zain Rana has conducted research on neuroscience and shadowed physicians as they go about their medical paces."

The Bodenhamer Foundation, created by Lee Bodenhamer, established the Bodenhamer Fellowships in 1998. Students must score at least a 32 on the ACT and have a grade point average of 3.9 or higher in order to be eligible for the award.