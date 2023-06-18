U.S. Rep. French Hill introduces legislation expanding protected Flatside Wilderness Area in Arkansas

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, introduced legislation last week to expand the Flatside Wilderness Area by more than 2,200 acres, continuing an effort to grow this expanse of land.

The Flatside Wilderness Additions Act would designate 2,215 acres of the Ouachita National Forest as part of the Flatside Wilderness Area in Perry and Saline counties. The legislation is directed toward acreage located in Perry County and Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District. Hill has represented the district in the House of Representatives since January 2015.

A federally designated wilderness is a highly protected area where human construction and industrialization is severely limited to preserve the space's natural condition. Congress has designated more than 111 million acres, including 153,000 acres in Arkansas, as protected land since 1964.

The measure is linked to a successful legislative effort from a previous Congress concerning the Flatside Wilderness Area. Hill introduced a resolution in April 2018 designating 640 acres in the Ouachita National Forest as part of this space. Both congressional chambers approved the measure later that year, and then-President Donald Trump signed the related bill into law in January 2019.

In a Tuesday news release, Hill said the addition would complete the expansion, "bringing more opportunities for Arkansans and visitors to explore more of Arkansas's natural qualities and further boost our state's outdoor recreation economy."

Multiple Arkansas leaders and organizations have shared support for the legislation. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in a May 23 letter obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, said the proposed expansion "is directly in line with our state's agenda to grow Arkansas' outdoor economy and show why we are The Natural State."

"By including this location in legislation, we can provide greater access to Arkansans and improve the recreational value of the area," Sanders wrote to Hill. "Along with ecological benefits, this designation will increase tourism potential in the region -- strengthening local economies and promoting sustainable growth."

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is also backing the legislation. Agency Chief of Communications Keith Stephens said the additional acres would benefit the local historic environment and provide more opportunities for the recreational tourism industry.

"The Flatside Wilderness Area is one of the many unique and diverse locations that attracts many hikers and tourists to the Ouachita National Forest in Perry and Saline Counties," he said. "The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission supports the proposal to add the additional acres to benefit future generations of Arkansans and visitors to our great state.

"This proposed addition of U.S. Forest Service land provides complete protection of the existing wilderness area and ensures long-term restoration of the native forest."

The Pew Charitable Trusts and the Southern Environmental Law Center -- two nonpartisan organizations focused on public policy -- also have shared support for the measure. Anders Reynolds, the law center's federal legislative director, noted the wilderness area includes part of the Ouachita National Recreation Trail, a 223-mile system connecting Oklahoma's Talimena State Park and Pinnacle Mountain State Park outside Little Rock.

"If you walk that trail, you're going to see this sort of beautiful canopy of hardwoods and pines growing out of a really, really remote and rugged country," he said.

"At the same time, it's located only 30 minutes from Little Rock. It's something that a large number of people can access. It's a place they can go to seek solitude, it's a place they can go to recreate, [and] it's a place they can go to gather their thoughts."

Reynolds, a Wynne native, said there is a need to protect outdoor experiences on federal lands outside ecological reasons, noting recreation is an important part of Arkansas' economy with businesses seeking out-of-state talent while hoping to retain homegrown workers.

"I think you're seeing in place after place that workers are increasingly choosing to move into places where they know they can get outside and recreate on our public lands," he said. "I think this bill does a very good job of preserving that."

Another Arkansas lawmaker will play a role in deciding the bill's fate. Hot Springs Republican Bruce Westerman presides over the House Natural Resources Committee, which will be responsible for examining the legislation and determining whether to advance the measure to the full House.

Sarah Henderson, Westerman's communications director, said the congressman is "reviewing the text and waiting for it to come before the Natural Resources Committee for consideration."