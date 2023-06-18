VIP reception honors FIFA World Cup champ

Soccer star Carli Lloyd, two-time FIFA World Cup Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time FIFA Women's Player of the Year, turned it up for this year's All Arkansas Preps VIP reception June 10 in the Drew Room at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Lloyd took time to pose for photos and chat with guests at the reception before granting a interview with David Bazzel during the banquet.

The event honored 400 high school athletes and coaches from soccer, baseball, football, track and field, softball, swimming, wrestling, cross-country, golf and tennis. Athletes were chosen by staff in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports department.

